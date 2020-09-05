Kingman couple celebrates 65th wedding anniversary
Originally Published: September 5, 2020 5:41 p.m.
Eunice and Richard “Skip” Perschke celebrated their 65-year wedding anniversary on Sept. 3, 2020. Their wedding took place in Monroe, Michigan. Sharing in their joy on their anniversary were their children, Jerry, who lives in Kingman, and Lori and Todd McGraw, of Lake Havasu City. Eunice and Skip have three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter. They recently moved to Kingman from Cottonwood, where they lived for over 25 years, to be closer to their children.
