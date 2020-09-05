Kingman Logistics Center welcomes Shelves West, 20 new jobs

KINGMAN – Shelves West, LLC., an American plastics company, has leased 100,000-square feet of space in the Kingman Logistics Center at the Kingman Airport and Industrial Park.

“We have been investing in new equipment and expanding our plastic injection molding production, which created a need for additional space for inventory and distribution,” plant manager Robert Bridewell said in a news release. “The leased area is convenient to our facility and provides an immediate solution for our growth along with meeting our projected needs for the future.”

With the expansion, Shelves West, LLC anticipates investing an additional $10.5 million and hiring an additional 20 employees at its Kingman location over the next six months, the release noted.

Formally Knauf Insulation, the Kingman Logistics Center is a rail-served property with 620,000-square feet of contemporary industrial and distribution space.



“Big Industrial, LLC has been invested in the Kingman area for nearly 20 years, so when this property became available last year, it made strategic sense to acquire, upgrade and offer it to the manufacturing/warehousing community,” explained Dan Smith of Big Industrial in the news release. “We are excited Shelves West chose a portion of our building for their expansion.”

“Given the issues with COVID-19 over the last six months, it is refreshing to see continued capital investment and new employment opportunities within the Kingman Airport Industrial Park,” said Bennett Bratley, economic development manager for the City of Kingman. “This activity just confirms that Kingman is located to provide access to southwestern markets such as Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Phoenix and Tucson.”

Information provided by the City of Kingman