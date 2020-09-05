OFFERS
Kingman Miner Sept. 6 Adoption Spotlight: Marlene

Get to know Marlene at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/marlene and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.

Originally Published: September 5, 2020 5:35 p.m.

These are Arizona’s children. Marlene is a sweet, kind, inquisitive, young woman. She would love to be part of a family that sticks together through the good times and the bad. One day, Marlene hopes to become a social worker so she can help kids in similar situations as her own. Get to know her and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.

August 2020: 30 children available for adoption in Arizona
