Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, Sept. 06
Kingman Regional Medical Center debuts innovative prostate cancer treatment

Stereotactic body radiotherapy, which delivers high-dose radiation to cancer cells without damaging surrounding tissues, is now available for certain prostate cancer cases at Kingman Regional Medical Center’s WL Nugent Cancer Center. (KRMC courtesy photo)

Originally Published: September 5, 2020 5:37 p.m.

KINGMAN – The WL Nugent Cancer Center has started using stereotactic body radiotherapy to treat certain prostate cancer cases, Kingman Regional Medical Center wrote in a news release.

The treatment comes under the initiative of Dr. Michael Payne, radiation oncologist. Payne is continuously working to bring ever-advancing radiation therapies to Mohave County.

With SBRT, high-dose radiation is delivered to cancer cells in the prostate, aiming to kill just those cells while maintaining healthy surrounding tissue.

“This treatment method is remarkable for its shorter duration. Traditional radiotherapy for prostate cancer involved lower doses for longer durations – requiring up to 44 separate sessions. SBRT is done in just five sessions,” KRMC wrote.

SBRT treatment is complicated and requires many medical professionals and body imaging, including an MRI and CT scan to plan and place devices.

The patient also has to follow certain dietary restrictions and take measures to prepare for the treatment.

“The whole process fell into place spectacularly,” said Scott Wyler, radiation oncology physicist. “The team at the Cancer Center is committed to making the procedure the best it can be for each patient going forward.”

Information provided by Kingman Regional Medical Center

