Letter | Fish tale fan

Miner Outdoors Writer Don Martin sure is a writer! He held me on the edge of my chair, breathless, as I read his exciting and adventurous tale of the “Monster of Virgin Canyon.”

Wow! What a story! I lived every second of that three-plus-hour battle with the 32.3 pound “striper,” hereafter called “The Monster of Virgin Canyon.”

I remember battles between my dad and northern pike in northern Minnesota. My dad would have loved this story.

Thanks, Don. What an adventure storyteller you are. I look forward to more adventures to come.

Patricia B Simpson

Kingman