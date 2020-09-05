Letter | Socialism is not communism

Socialism equals communism is a major Trump campaign slogan.

Anyone who knows history will understand there was never communism in the U.S.S.R. as it was always ruled and still is ruled by a dictator. Venezuela is touted as a socialist failure. Again, it was run by a dictator (Hugo Chavez).

What they never talk about is the Scandinavian nations – Denmark, Norway, Sweden – where they have free medical care, free college, six weeks paid vacation, child care, sick leave, maternity leave and the happiest people on the planet. Sure, 30% taxes, but so what.

Andy Worth

Kingman