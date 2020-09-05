OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, Sept. 06
Weather  99.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Letter | Socialism is not communism

Originally Published: September 5, 2020 5:26 p.m.

Socialism equals communism is a major Trump campaign slogan.

Anyone who knows history will understand there was never communism in the U.S.S.R. as it was always ruled and still is ruled by a dictator. Venezuela is touted as a socialist failure. Again, it was run by a dictator (Hugo Chavez).

What they never talk about is the Scandinavian nations – Denmark, Norway, Sweden – where they have free medical care, free college, six weeks paid vacation, child care, sick leave, maternity leave and the happiest people on the planet. Sure, 30% taxes, but so what.

Andy Worth

Kingman

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Neither dictator nor king
Rants and Raves | Jan. 22, 2020
Rants & Raves | Dec. 23, 2018
Ward: Voters are winners in Flake retirement
Rants & Raves | July 22, 2018
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State