Mohave County records 46 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

KINGMAN – Mohave County suffered 67 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and Friday, Sept. 3-4, according to the Mohave County Department of Public Health.

But 21 of the cases – all in the Kingman medical service area – occurred previously and are just now being reported. The delay was related to privacy policies, the county wrote in a news release, without explaining why it’s OK to report those cases now.

That means there were actually 46 new cases, along with the death of a patient age 70-79 from the Kingman area, in the two-day span.

More than half of the new cases – 25 – were recorded in the sprawling Kingman medical service area, and 16 of those cases were logged in a single undisclosed location. There were eight cases in the 40-49 age bracket, five age 20-29, four each age 30-39 and 60-69, three age 50-59 and one age 70-79.

There were also 16 new cases reported in the Bullhead City service area, four in the Lake Havasu City service area and one in the Arizona Strip.

New cases and deaths from COVID-19 have been declining in the county.

However, the 70 new cases reported Wednesday through Friday could indicate another rise.

According to daily news releases from the county, there were 105 new cases and seven deaths in the week ending Monday, Sept. 1. That compares to 129 new cases and eight deaths for the week ending Monday, Aug. 24; and 164 new cases and 16 deaths in the seven-day period ending Monday, Aug. 17. The number of new cases and deaths in the county peaked in July when 1,822 new COVID-19 cases and 74 deaths were recorded.

Mohave County health officials have now confirmed 3,680 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the first case was discovered on March 24, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has tallied 3,747. The county has recorded 201 deaths from complications of COVID-19, while AZDHS reports 212 deaths in the county.

Bullhead City has suffered the most of the county’s three medical service areas with 85 deaths, followed by Kingman with 65 and Lake Havasu City with 51.

The county no longer reports the total number of cases by medical service area. Broken down by cities and communities, the county website on Saturday, Sept. 5 was listing 1,081 confirmed cases for Lake Havasu City, 1,068 for Bullhead City, 480 for Kingman, 330 for Fort Mohave, 219 for Mohave Valley, 101 for Golden Valley, 77 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield, and 51 described only as “other cities.” A new category – “tribal or city not provided” – was added recently to the county’s website, and lists 273 cases.

The average age of death of a COVID-19 victim in the county is 76.3 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.8 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 5%, meaning one out of every 20 individuals who has contracted the virus has died. Approximately 1.7% of the county’s population has been infected. A majority of cases in the county – 53% – involve individuals age 49 and younger.

According to the county, since the beginning of the pandemic 537 county residents have been hospitalized with COVID-19, while 2,744 residents who contracted the virus have recovered.

The daily positivity rate for the county rose again on Friday, Sept. 4. According to daily test data released by AZDHS for Friday, there were 47 new cases of the virus from 136 tests in Mohave County for a positivity rate of 34%.

AZDHS had reported a positivity rate for Mohave County of 6% (19/309) on Thursday, Aug. 27; 13% (12/92) on Friday, Aug. 28; 4% (9/235) on Saturday, Aug. 29; 7% (9/134) on Sunday, Aug. 30; 32% (24/74) on Monday, Aug. 31; less than 1% (12/1,375) on Tuesday, Sept. 1; 12% (24/198) on Wednesday, Sept. 2; and 2% (25/1,456) on Thursday, Sept. 3.

According to AZDHS, 24,352 tests have been conducted on county residents since the start of the pandemic.

Of the 20,107 tests for the actual virus, 10.2% of the individuals have tested positive. Of the 4,245 serology tests, which determine only if the individual had the virus in the past, 7% have been positive.

Statewide on Saturday, Sept. 5, AZDHS was reporting 36 new deaths from COVID-19, and 836 new cases from 16,635 tests for a positivity rate of 5%. Nearly 206,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 5,207 have died.

Nationwide, Reuters was reporting more than 6.2 million confirmed cases and 187,833 deaths on Saturday, Sept. 5. The U.S. leads the world in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

Face masks are mandatory when entering businesses in the City of Kingman until Dec. 31.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a mask in public to protect others when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.