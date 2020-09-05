Sounds of Kingman concert to feature The Riptides on Sept. 13
KINGMAN – The Sounds of Kingman outdoor concert series will continue on Sunday, Sept. 13 with a performance by The Riptides at Metcalfe Park, 315 W. Beale St.
The show, suitable for all ages, is slated for 4-6 p.m.
According to a Sounds of Kingman news release, The Riptides are known for their classic rock selections, and “fun dancing music.”
“They have a delightful stage presence and demonstrate an informal, relaxed interaction with the audience. They are having a good time up there and it shows,” Sounds of Kingman wrote.
Attendees should bring chairs and blankets. Masks are suggested, and social distancing is recommended.
Information provided by Sounds of Kingman
- Flash flood watch issued for Kingman through Aug. 30
- Rep. Regina Cobb urges Kingman Mayor Jen Miles to end mask proclamation
- Mohave County hits benchmark to allow gyms, theaters and bars with dine-in food service to reopen
- Survivors' stories: COVID-19 doesn’t pick and choose: These Mohave County residents had the virus and shared their stories
- Kingman residents speak out against mayor’s face covering proclamation
- Mohave County records 22 new COVID-19 cases
- Adopt a Cop: Kingman puts a twist on a nationwide initiative
- Kingman seeks public input on zoning ordinance update
- Mohave County reports 26 new cases of COVID-19
- 10 more Mohave County residents contract COVID-19
- Hualapai Mountains Ridge Fire expands to 500 acres
- 3 Lake Havasu City residents die from COVID-19
- Ridge Fire in Hualapai burns 85 acres
- Last weeks COVID-19 cases have hit home in Mohave County
- Heat warning extended, chance of storms in forecast for Kingman
- Survivors’ stories: These Mohave County residents had the virus and shared their stories
- Mohave County reports 17 new cases of COVID-19
- Flash flood watch issued for Kingman through Aug. 30
- 10 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed by the Mohave County Department
- Showers, thunderstorms and heat warning for Kingman area through Wednesday, Aug. 19
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: