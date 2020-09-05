OFFERS
Sun, Sept. 06
Weather  99.0° weather icon
Sounds of Kingman concert to feature The Riptides on Sept. 13

The Riptides, a classic rock group from Lake Havasu City, will perform as part of the Sounds of Kingman concert series from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 13 at Metcalfe Park, 315 W. Beale St. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: September 5, 2020 5:42 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Sounds of Kingman outdoor concert series will continue on Sunday, Sept. 13 with a performance by The Riptides at Metcalfe Park, 315 W. Beale St.

The show, suitable for all ages, is slated for 4-6 p.m.

According to a Sounds of Kingman news release, The Riptides are known for their classic rock selections, and “fun dancing music.”

“They have a delightful stage presence and demonstrate an informal, relaxed interaction with the audience. They are having a good time up there and it shows,” Sounds of Kingman wrote.

Attendees should bring chairs and blankets. Masks are suggested, and social distancing is recommended.

Information provided by Sounds of Kingman

Report a Typo Contact
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

