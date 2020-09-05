What declines in coronavirus transmission mean for Mohave County businesses

Mohave County’s coronavirus transmission level officially dropped from substantial to moderate on Thursday, which has big implications for local businesses.

Gyms, fitness centers, bars with dine-in services, indoor theaters and water parks will all be allowed to reopen their doors as a result of reaching the moderate transmission threshold, provided they complete an attestation form and follow all guidelines outlined by the Arizona Department of Health Services. ADHS’s transmission stages are based on benchmarks in three metrics. Each county must meet all of the benchmarks for at least the last two weeks’ worth of available data in order to be reclassified to a lower spread stage.

The parameters of moderate transmission are between 10 and 100 cases per 100,000 population, a 5% to 10% positivity rate, and 5% to 10% hospital visits with COVID-like illness in the region.

The data for each benchmark is updated each Thursday, and the most recent update included numbers from Aug. 9 to Aug. 22. Mohave County dropped below the 10% level for hospitalizations the week of July 12, and dipped under the 100 case per 100,000 population threshold the week of July 26. Mohave County’s positivity rate had been holding the county’s status in the substantial range, but the weekly numbers released on Thursday show Lake Havasu City had a 9.3% positivity rate the week of Aug. 9, and was right at the 10% threshold the week of Aug. 16.

Moderate transmission

As businesses that have been shuttered due to executive orders from Gov. Doug Ducey start to reopen, they will need to do so in accordance with guidelines from the state.

Indoor gyms and fitness centers are allowed to open at 25% capacity while bars with dine in service, indoor theaters and water parks will all be allowed to operate at 50% of their capacity.

According to the guidelines from ADHS, all businesses reopening will also need to require masks (unless actively eating or drinking), screen staff for symptoms, provide soap and water or hand sanitizer for handwashing, execute enhanced cleaning, ensure proper ventilation, and have physical distancing measures in place.

Gyms, fitness centers, and bars with dine in will also be required to keep communal spaces closed, while water parks and tubing operators are asked to “stagger and severely limit” use of communal spaces and have an employee monitor those areas if they are open.

A complete list of guidelines and requirements for businesses is available on the health department’s website under the COVID-19 business dashboard.

Minimal transmission

Reaching the minimal transmission classification has fewer implications for local businesses than reaching moderate transmission does, but it does allow for some expanded activity and reopenings.

Gyms and fitness centers in communities with minimal transmission will be allowed to increase their maximum capacity to 50%. Occupancy limits for bars with dine in, water parks and theaters will remain unchanged at 50%.

While bars with dine-in service are allowed to open under moderate transmission, bars that do not offer food must stay closed until minimal transmission is achieved. Those bars would then be subject to the same 50% occupancy and other protocols as other bars and restaurants.

ADHS defines minimal transmission as fewer than 10 cases per 100,000, a positivity rate below 5%, and hospital visits below 5%.

Mohave County is already below that threshold for hospital visits with 3.6% reported the week of Aug. 9 and 2% the following week in the most recent update. Both the county’s positivity rate and its cases per 100,000 population still have a ways to go before reaching those metrics, however. Thursday’s numbers show 65 cases per 100,000 the week of Aug. 9, and 54 the week of Aug. 16.