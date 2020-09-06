Mohave County reports 4 more cases of COVID-19

KINGMAN – The deaths of two Bullhead City area residents from complications of COVID-19 were reported by the Mohave County Department of Public Health the evening of Saturday, Sept. 5.

Both of the victims were adults in the 60-69 age bracket.

The county also reported four new cases of COVID-19, including one in the sprawling Kingman medical service area involving an adult in the 30-39 age range. There were also three cases reported in the Bullhead City service area – one each age 40-49, 50=59 and 80-89.

New cases and deaths from COVID-19 have been declining in the county.

However, the 74 new cases reported Wednesday through Saturday could indicate another rise.

According to daily news releases from the county, there were 105 new cases and seven deaths in the week ending Monday, Sept. 1. That compares to 129 new cases and eight deaths for the week ending Monday, Aug. 24; and 164 new cases and 16 deaths in the seven-day period ending Monday, Aug. 17. The number of new cases and deaths in the county peaked in July when 1,822 new COVID-19 cases and 74 deaths were recorded.

Mohave County health officials have now confirmed 3,692 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the first case was discovered on March 24, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has tallied 3,761 cases. The county has recorded 203 deaths from complications of COVID-19, while AZDHS reports 214 deaths in the county.

Bullhead City has suffered the most of the county’s three medical service areas with 87 deaths, followed by Kingman with 65 and Lake Havasu City with 51.

The county no longer reports the total number of cases by medical service area. Broken down by cities and communities, the county website on Sunday, Sept. 6 was listing 1,081 confirmed cases for Lake Havasu City, 1,070 for Bullhead City, 480 for Kingman, 330 for Fort Mohave, 220 for Mohave Valley, 103 for Golden Valley, 77 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield, and 51 described only as “other cities.” A new category – “tribal or city not provided” – was added recently to the county’s website, and lists 275 cases.

The average age of death of a COVID-19 victim in the county is 76.2 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.8 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 5%, meaning one out of every 20 individuals who has contracted the virus has died. Approximately 1.7% of the county’s population has been infected. A majority of cases in the county – 53% – involve individuals age 49 and younger.

According to the county, since the beginning of the pandemic 537 county residents have been hospitalized with COVID-19, while 2,744 residents who contracted the virus have recovered.

The daily positivity rate for the county remained in double digits on Saturday, Sept. 5. According to daily test data released by AZDHS for Saturday, there were 14 new cases of the virus from 115 tests in Mohave County for a positivity rate of 12%.

AZDHS had reported a positivity rate for Mohave County of 13% (12/92) on Friday, Aug. 28; 4% (9/235) on Saturday, Aug. 29; 7% (9/134) on Sunday, Aug. 30; 32% (24/74) on Monday, Aug. 31; less than 1% (12/1,375) on Tuesday, Sept. 1; 12% (24/198) on Wednesday, Sept. 2; 2% (25/1,456) on Thursday, Sept. 3; and 34% (47/136) on Friday, Sept. 4.

According to AZDHS, 24,467 tests have been conducted on county residents since the start of the pandemic.

Of the 20,201 tests for the actual virus, 10.2% of the individuals have tested positive. Of the 4,266 serology tests, which determine only if the individual had the virus in the past, 7% have been positive.

Statewide on Sunday, Sept. 6, AZDHS was reporting 14 new deaths from COVID-19, and 250 new cases from 7,186 tests for a positivity rate of 3%. Nearly 206,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 5,221 have died.

Nationwide, Reuters was reporting nearly 6.3 million confirmed cases and 188,579 deaths on Sunday, Sept. 6. The U.S. leads the world in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

Face masks are mandatory when entering businesses in the City of Kingman until Dec. 31.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a mask in public to protect others when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.