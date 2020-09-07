Mohave County reports just 1 new case of COVID-19

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Department of Public Health, in a news release issued the evening of Sunday, Sept. 6, confirmed one new case of COVID-19 in the county.

The new case involves an adult age 70-79 in the Arizona Strip.

New cases and deaths from COVID-19 have been declining in the county.

According to daily news releases from the county, there were 105 new cases and seven deaths in the week ending Monday, Sept. 1. That compares to 129 new cases and eight deaths for the week ending Monday, Aug. 24; and 164 new cases and 16 deaths in the seven-day period ending Monday, Aug. 17. The number of new cases and deaths in the county peaked in July when 1,822 new COVID-19 cases and 74 deaths were recorded.

Mohave County health officials have now confirmed 3,695 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the first case was discovered on March 24, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has tallied 3,762 cases. The county has recorded 203 deaths from complications of COVID-19, while AZDHS reports 214 deaths in the county.

Bullhead City has suffered the most of the county’s three medical service areas with 87 deaths, followed by Kingman with 65 and Lake Havasu City with 51.

The county no longer reports the total number of cases by medical service area. Broken down by cities and communities, the county website on Monday, Sept. 7 was listing 1,081 confirmed cases for Lake Havasu City, 1,070 for Bullhead City, 489 for Kingman, 330 for Fort Mohave, 220 for Mohave Valley, 101 for Golden Valley, 77 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield, and 51 described only as “other cities.” A new category – “tribal or city not provided” – was added recently to the county’s website, and lists 275 cases.

The average age of death of a COVID-19 victim in the county is 76.2 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.8 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 5%, meaning one out of every 20 individuals who has contracted the virus has died. Approximately 1.7% of the county’s population has been infected. A majority of cases in the county – 53% – involve individuals age 49 and younger.

According to the county, since the beginning of the pandemic 537 county residents have been hospitalized with COVID-19, while 2,742 residents who contracted the virus have recovered.

The daily positivity rate for the county dropped on Sunday, Sept. 6. According to daily test data released by AZDHS for Sunday, there was one new case of the virus from 69 tests in Mohave County for a positivity rate of 1%.

AZDHS had reported a positivity rate for Mohave County of 4% (9/235) on Saturday, Aug. 29; 7% (9/134) on Sunday, Aug. 30; 32% (24/74) on Monday, Aug. 31; less than 1% (12/1,375) on Tuesday, Sept. 1; 12% (24/198) on Wednesday, Sept. 2; 2% (25/1,456) on Thursday, Sept. 3; 34% (47/136) on Friday, Sept. 4; and 12% (14/115) on Saturday, Sept. 5.

According to AZDHS, 24,536 tests have been conducted on county residents since the start of the pandemic.

Of the 20,259 PCR tests for the actual virus, 10.2% of the individuals have tested positive. Of the 4,277 serology tests, which determine only if the individual had the virus in the past, 7% have been positive.

Statewide on Monday, Sept. 7, AZDHS was reporting no new deaths from COVID-19, and 198 new cases from 5,082 tests for a positivity rate of 4%. Nearly 206,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 5,219 have died.

Nationwide, Reuters was reporting nearly 6.3 million confirmed cases and 188,977 deaths on Monday, Sept. 7. The U.S. has experienced nearly one-fourth of all COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

Face masks are mandatory when entering businesses in the City of Kingman until Dec. 31.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a mask in public to protect others when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.