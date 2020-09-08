Drive-thru COVID-19 testing offered at Mohave Community College campuses

KINGMAN – Free, ongoing COVID-19 testing has come to Mohave County, with Embry Women’s Health/Apollo Healthcare & Diagnostics launching three drive-thru testing sites at Mohave Community College campuses.

Locally, testing started Monday, Sept. 7 at Mohave Community College Kingman campus, 1971 Jagerson Ave., Kingman. , AZ 86409. Testing is available from 6 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.

Embry currently operates 13 drive-thru testing sites in Maricopa County, however, the three sites in Mohave County are the first for Embry outside of Maricopa County.

“The goal is to offer testing to as many Arizonians as possible. We don’t want to stop expanding until we’re covering all 15 counties in Arizona,” said Raymond Embry, CEO of Embry Women’s Health in a county news release. “We’ve been proud to meet the demand for COVID-19 testing head-on, and are grateful for the support from the public and state authorities of our operation.”

Embry Women’s Health provided some additional information about the testing process on its website. Embry wrote that samples are collected via the anterior nares, a “non-invasive collection method designed to limit patient discomfort and minimize exposure to healthcare providers.” Samples can also be collected via oral swabs at the patient’s request. Embry then utilizes two labs in an effort not to overwhelm a single lab, LabCorp and Northwest Pathology.

The other Mohave County testing locations are:

-Mohave Community College Lake Havasu City campus, 1977 W Acoma Blvd., Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403. Testing starts Sept. 7 from 6 a.m.-10 p.m., seven days a week.

Mohave Community College Bullhead City campus, 3400 AZ-95, Bullhead City, AZ 86442. Testing starts Sept. 7 from 6 a.m.-10 p.m., seven days a week.

Embry Women’s Health is offering COVID-19 PCR testing with results in 36-72 hours at no cost to persons of all ages. They are also offering the Antigen test with 24-hour results for $50 to all persons above the age of 12.

Anyone interested in getting tested for free can go to https://embrywomenshealth.com/testingblitz/ to schedule an appointment for the nearest site. Appointments are not required to get tested at the test sites but are strongly encouraged to expedite the testing process.

Information provided by Mohave County