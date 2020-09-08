‘Essential’ Club for YOUth takes it one day at a time

KINGMAN – “Oh my God,” said Bill Ward, the Club for YOUth’s director when asked about how the club, and himself, have been doing since the beginning of the pandemic.

This essential childcare facility, located at 301 N. First St., stayed and keeps staying open, providing essential services to those parents, who – for example – themselves are considered “essential” at their job.

“We stayed open so that the parents can continue to go to work,” Ward told the Miner on Aug. 24. Not that it was an easy decision.

The second Monday of March was the first day of Kingman Unified School District’s spring break and the club started to fill in for the school, operating from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

“And then we went to the second week of spring break,” Ward said, “and in the third week they said they are going to hold off school for one more week. So we remained in this mode, and then the governor said the schools are not reopening and we didn’t know what to do.”

The Club for YOUth is considered essential, but it didn’t have to stay open. The club’s regular schedule, when school is in session, is 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and full days, until 6:30 p.m., on Fridays because Kingman Unified School District has Fridays off.

“We chose not to close,” Ward said. “The board and I could have had made the decision, but that’s not why we are in our community. We are in our community to support our parents so they can go to work and be able to pay for their families.”

For instance, Ward explained, the club has parents that work in the hospital, county offices, the Arizona State Prison complex and utility services; and all those people are considered essential employees.

“If we hadn’t stayed open for those individuals, they might face not being able to go to work and maybe lose their job,” Ward said.

Terri Hutchens is a 61-year-old Kingman resident, a grandmother raising a 6-year-old grandchild alone, with no extended family in the area. She works full-time and has a two-hour daily commute to her employment. She was designated an essential employee and assigned additional responsibilities by her employer related to the COVID-19 response in the community. This happened simultaneously with being advised the schools would be closing and children would have to be home-schooled.

“The Kingman Club for YOUth was a Godsend for me and my granddaughter from the onset of the COVID pandemic and throughout,” Hutchens said. “Without the club continuing to operate, I have no idea how I would have met my work responsibilities and cared for my grandchild. (…) The club even accommodated my work schedule when my days were longer due to COVID-19 by allowing some early dropoffs.”

Naturally, things changed around the club drastically, starting with 11-hour-long days for Ward and others, just “to keep things going.” Hand sanitizer is everpresent. The staff is asked to wear masks when they are with the kids because parents were very concerned about it, Ward said. The mask is a sign of respect for the community and he wears one himself, in the club and in the community. But it’s too much of a challenge for the children to wear face masks, the club decided.

“I’m in constant communication with the state ... and we have a plan set up if anybody tests positive,” Ward said.

If someone tests positive, the club will be closed for 14 days. Parents and everybody that would have been exposed would be notified and will be tracked by the Mohave County Department of Public Health.

“We have been open this entire time and we’ve had zero cases,” Ward said. “We have been very fortunate.”

The club received some protective personal equipment, and a grant from the governor designed for youth organizations.

Ward says he hates the word “pandemic.” It has completely upended the children’s lives, he said.

“In the beginning, it was cool to not have school,” Ward said. “But then all their routine is gone. They suffer emotional stress hearing all this horrifying information that keeps being blurted out everywhere.”

Local schools have already started having children onsite on some days, and the club is already getting a well-deserved break.

“But we are open here for the parents who need us,” Ward said.

“I'm impressed and grateful to the Club for YOUth and Bill for what they do for children in Kingman,” said another parent, Stephanie Immel. “After the original school shutdown in March, they immediately opened their doors for students full-time and worked with the schools to become a learning center for online activities. When they were notified that Kingman Academy of Learning wasn't opening their doors daily for students this August, they stepped up again and opened their building full-time for those kiddos. Throughout this entire pandemic, they have put the kids first and have stepped up for the parents, too.”

“Every day I wake up and say: Please, let us get through this situation,” Ward said. “Because you never know what is going to happen, when you are impacting lives of so many people. You know, the giant portion of the community would have to go into a quarantine.”