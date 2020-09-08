Kingman Miner experiencing technical difficulties, Wednesday paper will not be delivered
News stories, opinions and features will be available on kdminer.com
Updated as of Tuesday, September 8, 2020 3:37 PM
The Kingman Miner is currently experiencing technical difficulties caused by its servers and some computer work stations being offline.
The system outage is impacting our ability to service subscriber accounts, process payments and other vital operations.
The Kingman Miner website, kdminer.com, is fully operational and unaffected by the system outage.
Customers with urgent issues wishing to contact the Miner can call our main phone line at 928-753-6397, but our staff may not be able to access information to fully assist you.
WEDNESDAY NEWSPAPER WILL NOT BE DELIVERED
This is a significant business system outage that has impacted our ability to print the newspaper. The Wednesday print edition will not be delivered as scheduled, but all Wednesday news stories, opinions and features will be posted on kdminer.com.
Print subscribers who have not yet activated their free digital subscriptions can do so online at kdmfree.com.
We apologize for this inconvenience. Technicians are working on the issue but no estimated resolution time can be determined at this time.
- Mohave County hits benchmark to allow gyms, theaters and bars with dine-in food service to reopen
- Supervisors discuss enforcement of state COVID-19 rules
- Mohave County reports 26 new cases of COVID-19
- Kingman residents speak out against mayor’s face covering proclamation
- Obituary
- Kingman Logistics Center welcomes Shelves West, 20 new jobs
- Adopt a Cop: Kingman puts a twist on a nationwide initiative
- Kingman seeks public input on zoning ordinance update
- 10 more Mohave County residents contract COVID-19
- Mustang Maven: Kingman girl tames and trains wild mustangs
- Hualapai Mountains Ridge Fire expands to 500 acres
- 3 Lake Havasu City residents die from COVID-19
- Ridge Fire in Hualapai burns 85 acres
- Last weeks COVID-19 cases have hit home in Mohave County
- Heat warning extended, chance of storms in forecast for Kingman
- Survivors’ stories: These Mohave County residents had the virus and shared their stories
- Flash flood watch issued for Kingman through Aug. 30
- Mohave County reports 17 new cases of COVID-19
- 10 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed by the Mohave County Department
- Showers, thunderstorms and heat warning for Kingman area through Wednesday, Aug. 19
