Mohave County logs 5 new cases of COVID-19

KINGMAN --The Mohave County Department of Public Health reported just five new cases of COVID-19 over the three-day Labor Day weekend.

The five new cases reported Saturday through Monday, Aug. 5-7, included just one in the sprawling Kingman medical service area. The new patient, an adult age 30-39, is reportedly recovering at home.

Despite the five new cases, the county’s total case count was adjusted down by six to account for cases that had been counted twice, MCDPH wrote in a news release the evening of Monday, Aug. 7. The county has now logged 3,689 cases since the first case was reported on March 24, while the Arizona Department of Health Service has recorded 3,757 cases. The county has counted 203 deaths, while AZDHS reports 214.

Bullhead City has suffered the most of the county’s three medical service areas with 87 deaths, followed by Kingman with 65 and Lake Havasu City with 51.

The county no longer reports the total number of cases by medical service area. Broken down by cities and communities, the county website on Tuesday, Sept. 8 was listing 1,081 confirmed cases for Lake Havasu City, 1,070 for Bullhead City, 488 for Kingman, 330 for Fort Mohave, 220 for Mohave Valley, 100 for Golden Valley, 77 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield, and 52 described only as “other cities.” A new category – “tribal or city not provided” – was added recently to the county’s website, and lists 275 cases.

The average age of death of a COVID-19 victim in the county is 76.2 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.8 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 5%, meaning one out of every 20 individuals who has contracted the virus has died. Approximately 1.7% of the county’s population has been infected. A majority of cases in the county – 53% – involve individuals age 49 and younger.

According to the county, 537 county residents have been hospitalized with COVID-19, while 2,742 residents who contracted the virus have recovered, as of Monday, Aug. 7.

The daily positivity rate for the county was not available on Tuesday, Aug. 8 as the AZDHS website listed a negative number of new cases on Tuesday.

AZDHS had reported a positivity rate for Mohave County of 4% (9/235) on Saturday, Aug. 29; 7% (9/134) on Sunday, Aug. 30; 32% (24/74) on Monday, Aug. 31; less than 1% (12/1,375) on Tuesday, Sept. 1; 12% (24/198) on Wednesday, Sept. 2; 2% (25/1,456) on Thursday, Sept. 3; 34% (47/136) on Friday, Sept. 4; and 12% (14/115) on Saturday, Sept. 5; and 1% (1/69) on Sunday, Sept. 6.

Statewide on Tuesday, Sept. 8, AZDHS was reporting no new deaths from COVID-19, and 81 new cases from 3,770 tests. More than 206,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 5,221 have died.

Nationwide, Reuters was reporting more than 6.3 million confirmed cases and 189,254 deaths on Tuesday, Sept. 8. The U.S. has experienced nearly one-fourth of all COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

Face masks are mandatory when entering businesses in the City of Kingman until Dec. 31.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a mask in public to protect others when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.