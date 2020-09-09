12 new COVID-19 cases reported in Mohave County

KINGMAN -- Another 12 cases of COVID-19 and another death from complications of the virus were reported by the Mohave County Department of Public Health the evening of Tuesday, Sept. 8.

The deceased is an adult in the 80-89 age bracket from the Bullhead City medical service area, which includes Fort Mohave.

County health officials also reported 12 new cases of COVID-19, including three in the sprawling Kingman service area. The Kingman cases were all adults, one each in the 20-29, 50-59 and 70-79 age groups.

There were also four new cases in the Lake Havasu City service area, three in the Bullhead City service area and two in the communities in the Arizona Strip.

The county has now logged 3,701 cases since the first case was reported on March 24, while the Arizona Department of Health Service has recorded 3,769 cases. The county has counted 204 deaths, while AZDHS reports 215.

Bullhead City has suffered the most of the county’s three medical service areas with 88 deaths, followed by Kingman with 65 and Lake Havasu City with 51.

The county no longer reports the total number of cases by medical service area. Broken down by cities and communities, the county website on Wednesday, Sept. 9 was listing 1,085 confirmed cases for Lake Havasu City, 1,073 for Bullhead City, 489 for Kingman, 329 for Fort Mohave, 220 for Mohave Valley, 102 for Golden Valley, 78 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield, and 52 described only as “other cities.” A new category – “tribal or city not provided” – was added recently to the county’s website, and lists 275 cases.

The average age of death of a COVID-19 victim in the county is 76.2 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.8 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 5%, meaning one out of every 20 individuals who has contracted the virus has died. Approximately 1.7% of the county’s population has been infected. A majority of cases in the county – 53% – involve individuals age 49 and younger.

Statewide on Wednesday, Sept. 9, AZDHS was reporting 30 new deaths from COVID-19, and 496 new cases from 2,961 tests. More than 206,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 5,251 have died.

Nationwide, Reuters was reporting more than 6.3 million confirmed cases and 189,719 deaths on Wednesday, Sept. 9. The U.S. has experienced nearly one-fourth of all COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

Face masks are mandatory when entering businesses in the City of Kingman until Dec. 31.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a mask in public to protect others when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.