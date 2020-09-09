COVID-19 testing in Kingman Friday, Saturday, Sept. 11-12
KINGMAN – Registration is required for two upcoming COVID-19 testing events at the Mohave County Fairgrounds on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 11-12, for which a total of 1,000 tests will be available.
The City of Kingman wrote that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has approved COVID-19 testing sites for the Kingman area. Tests are self-administered nasal swabs, “which are less invasive than Nasopharyngeal swab tests and may be more comfortable for some to use,” the city continued.
The testing events will be held from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on both Friday, Sept. 11 and Saturday, Sept. 12 at the fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. While registration is required, individuals will be on site to assist with the registration process for those who have had difficulty.
To register, go to https://www.doineedacovid19test.com/. After clicking on the “register” button, create an account before searching for zip code. A short question assessment will need to be completed prior to selecting a testing location date, site and time. Once completed, confirm the appointment and print the testing voucher.
Information provided by the City of Kingman
