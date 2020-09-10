Kingman area resident dies from complications of COVID-19

KINGMAN -- Just five new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Mohave County Department of Public Health over the three-day holiday weekend, but 22 new cases reported on Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 8-9 ran the five-day total to 27 new patients.

There were also two new deaths from complications of COVID-19 during the reporting period, including an adult in the 80-89 age range from the sprawling Kingman medical service area. The other death involved a Bull Head City service area resident age 80-89.

Six of the new cases involved Kingman area residents, including three in the 20-29 age group, and one each age 30-39, 50-59 and 70-79. There were also 12 new cases in the Bullhead City service area, which includes Fort Mohave, and six in the Lake Havasu City service area. There were three new cases in the communities in the Arizona Strip.

The county has now logged 3,708 cases since the first case was reported on March 24, while the Arizona Department of Health Service has recorded 3,776 cases. The county has counted 205 deaths, while AZDHS reports 216.

Bullhead City has suffered the most of the county’s three medical service areas with 88 deaths, followed by Kingman with 66 and Lake Havasu City with 51.

The county no longer reports the total number of cases by medical service area. Broken down by cities and communities, the county website on Thursday, Sept. 10 was listing 1,088 confirmed cases for Lake Havasu City, 1,077 for Bullhead City, 487 for Kingman, 331 for Fort Mohave, 220 for Mohave Valley, 101 for Golden Valley, 78 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield, and 52 described only as “other cities.” A new category – “tribal or city not provided” – was added recently to the county’s website, and lists 275 cases.

The average age of death of a COVID-19 victim in the county is 76.2 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.8 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 5%, meaning one out of every 20 individuals who has contracted the virus has died. Approximately 1.7% of the county’s population has been infected. A majority of cases in the county – 53% – involve individuals age 49 and younger.

Statewide on Thursday, Sept. 10, AZDHS was reporting 30 new deaths from COVID-19, and 461 new cases from 4,115 tests. More than 207,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 5,273 have died.

Nationwide, Reuters was reporting more than 6.3 million confirmed cases and 190,891 deaths on Thursday, Sept. 10. The U.S. has experienced nearly one-fourth of all COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

Face masks are mandatory when entering businesses in the City of Kingman until Dec. 31.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a mask in public to protect others when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.