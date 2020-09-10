Mohave County Supervisors deny request to modify the invocation practice
KINGMAN – A request to somehow modify the practice of a Christian prayer at the beginning of Mohave County Board of Supervisors meetings has been received by the county, prompting a quick consultation between the supervisors and the Mohave County Attorney’s Office and a denial of the request.
The item was discussed at the board’s meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 8 and there was one person who signed up to speak on the matter, Rev. Steve DeFord from the Hualapai Baptist Church of Peach Springs.
“It is God who has enriched us,” DeFord said, adding it is only right to express gratitude by invoking him before the supervisors start conducting business.
Board Chairwoman Jean Bishop said the matter was already discussed with the Attorney’s Office and assured DeFord the board does not intend to stop praying before meetings.
Supervisor Ron Gould of District 5, who sometimes gives the prayer, made a motion to take no action on the request and the motion was approved 5-0.
Supervisor Buster Johnson of District 3 told the Miner on Wednesday, Sept. 9 that the prayer has been part of the board’s meetings since “pretty much forever.” It has been definitely in place since Johnson joined the board in 1996. Johnson, the longest-serving member of the current board, added he suspects the invocation was part of the tradition since the inception of the board itself.
- Mohave County hits benchmark to allow gyms, theaters and bars with dine-in food service to reopen
- Supervisors discuss enforcement of state COVID-19 rules
- Mohave County reports 26 new cases of COVID-19
- Obituary
- Kingman Logistics Center welcomes Shelves West, 20 new jobs
- Kingman man guilty on all counts in the murder of real estate agent
- Kingman seeks public input on zoning ordinance update
- Mustang Maven: Kingman girl tames and trains wild mustangs
- Kingman residents speak out against mayor’s face covering proclamation
- National Weather Service issues wind advisory, red flag fire warning for Tuesday, Sept. 8
- Hualapai Mountains Ridge Fire expands to 500 acres
- Ridge Fire in Hualapai burns 85 acres
- Last weeks COVID-19 cases have hit home in Mohave County
- Heat warning extended, chance of storms in forecast for Kingman
- Survivors’ stories: These Mohave County residents had the virus and shared their stories
- Flash flood watch issued for Kingman through Aug. 30
- 10 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed by the Mohave County Department
- Showers, thunderstorms and heat warning for Kingman area through Wednesday, Aug. 19
- Mohave County reports 17 new cases of COVID-19
- Mohave County COVID-19 cases and deaths are falling fast
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: