Mohave County reports 9 new cases of COVID-19

KINGMAN – Another nine Mohave County residents have contracted COVID-19, the Mohave County Department of Public Health announced the evening of Thursday, Sept. 10. No new deaths were reported.

Two of the new cases were in the sprawling Kingman medical service area. Both are adults in the 40-49 age range, and their cases are being investigated.

There were also five new cases in the Lake Havasu City service area, and two cases in the Bullhead City service area, which includes Fort Mohave.

The county has now logged 3,720 cases since the first case was reported on March 24, while the Arizona Department of Health Service has recorded 3,781 cases. The county has counted 205 deaths, while AZDHS reports 216.

Bullhead City has suffered the most of the county’s three medical service areas with 88 deaths, followed by Kingman with 66 and Lake Havasu City with 51.

The county no longer reports the total number of cases by medical service area. Broken down by cities and communities, the county website on Friday, Sept. 11 was listing 1,093 confirmed cases for Lake Havasu City, 1,078 for Bullhead City, 490 for Kingman, 332 for Fort Mohave, 220 for Mohave Valley, 102 for Golden Valley, 78 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield, and 52 described only as “other cities.” A new category – “tribal or city not provided” – was added recently to the county’s website, and lists 275 cases or more.

The average age of death of a COVID-19 victim in the county is 76.3 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.8 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 6%, meaning three out of every 50 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 1.7% of the county’s population has been infected.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Thursday, Sept. 10, there were five new cases of the virus in the county from 62 tests for a positivity rate of 8%.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 24,724 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS.

Of the 20,428 tests for the actual virus, 10.1% have been positive. Of the 4,296 serology tests, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 7.1% have returned positive.

Statewide on Friday, Sept. 11, AZDHS was reporting 15 new deaths from complications of COVID-19, and 521 new cases from 7,493 tests for a positivity rate of 7%. Nearly 208,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 5,288 have died.

Nationwide, Reuters was reporting more than 6.4 million confirmed cases and 191,916 deaths on Friday, Sept. 11. The U.S. has experienced about one-fifth of all COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

Face masks are mandatory for all persons age 6 and older when entering businesses in the City of Kingman until Dec. 31.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a mask in public to protect others when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.