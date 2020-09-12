Face mask decision goes to Kingman City Council on Tuesday, Sept. 15

KINGMAN – Kingman-area residents will have to be patient before city council decides whether to ratify Mayor Jen Miles’ face covering proclamation at the 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15 virtual meeting of Kingman City Council.

In late August the mayor extended her proclamation requiring that face coverings be worn by people over the age of 6 in all Kingman businesses open to the public through 2020. While some have been appreciative of the proclamation, others have been vocal in their opposition for a variety of reasons, from a perceived infringement on constitutional rights to an issue with the manner in which the proclamation was enacted.

Some residents, per their reading of Kingman Municipal Code, believe the mayor’s initial proclamation for the month of July expired after 72 hours as it was not ratified by council.

City Attorney Carl Cooper has stated his legal opinion that the window does not apply to the mayor’s proclamation. However, an “unofficial opinion” from the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, read by State Rep. Regina Cobb (R-Kingman) at a Tuesday, Sept. 1 council meeting, noted that “the declaration of emergency must conform to the requirements of the Kingman ordinance.”

On Tuesday, council will vote on ratification of the proclamation. Included in the discussion will be an overview of COVID-19 data courtesy of Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley.

In other business, City Manager Ron Foggin could receive authorization to execute a grant agreement with the state of Arizona for distribution of federal financial assistance through the AZCares Fund. The City of Kingman’s allocation through the AZCares Fund program is more than $3.5 million, and can be used for public safety, and health employee salaries and employer-related expenses.

Council will also consider the sale of surplus property at 3671 N. Lomita St. Having been approached by the land owners of property to the immediate south regarding the purchase of the land, city staff recommends proceeding with the formal bidding process for the parcel, appraised at approximately $19,000.

Staff recommends council authorize contracts for the design and construction of a runway at Kingman Airport. Staff recommends awarding the project to Sunland Asphalt & Construction, Inc. for about $2.9 million, and the construction management contract to C & S Companies for $152,000. The fiscal year 2020-21 budget and five-year capital improvement plan include the project at a total cost of more than $3.8 million.

The Kingman Police Department, Information Technology, Kingman Fire Department and the 911 Communications Center have been evaluating vendors and negotiating prices for a Computer Aided Dispatch system. Motorola Solutions has provided a total solution for both Computer Aided Dispatch and Records System and services at a cost of $575,503. That figure includes a standard maintenance agreement for $68,136, and an additional Geographic Information Service license for $2,319. Council will decide whether to approve the agreement Tuesday.

Council will also receive an update on city’s trails. That discussion will include grant considerations, development of trail standards, and the potential for a trail linking downtown Kingman to the White Cliffs Wagon Trail.