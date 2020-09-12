First day of in-class learning deemed a success in Kingman
KINGMAN – Kingman Unified School District started onsite learning in district schools on Tuesday, Sept. 8 in a rotation mode that permits 50% of students to be at school at a time and requires face coverings for students and staff.
That same night the KUSD governing board gathered for their monthly board meeting and discussed their impressions of the first day of school. The meeting was conducted online and streamed via KUSD’s YouTube channel.
KUSD Superintendent Dr. Gretchen Dorner said she spent the whole day visiting schools in the district and was impressed with what she saw. All teachers and students were wearing masks and were excited to be back, she said.
Since parents can’t escort their children who start kindergarten this year to the classrooms, kindergarten teachers were meeting the little ones at the gates, Dorner said.
The subject of going back to school remains controversial, though, judging by calls to the public read before the meeting.
Parents, students and teachers shared personal stories about their experiences so far.
There were voices to stop the school from opening (a mother who claimed her child experienced unusual post-COVID-19 health problems) and those that called to reopen fully and immediately (a student who is struggling online).
The board confirmed that those students whose families are concerned about their health can still join the online KUSD program, Kingman Online Learning Academy. That would opt them out of the current rotation mode.
