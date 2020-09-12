Kingman Regional Medical Center launches research study of COVID-19 spread

KINGMAN – In partnership with the KRMC Foundation and Midwestern University, Kingman Regional Medical Center will conduct a study to measure community spread of COVID-19 in the Kingman medical service area.

KRMC is seeking healthy adults ages 18 and over to take part in the study, which involves collection of a blood sample and completion of a behavioral health survey.

Participants will have their blood drawn at KRMC’s Outpatient Lab in the KRMC Medical Professional Center.

The blood sample will be tested for antibodies specific to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

“In testing random samples of the community we can better understand how the virus is spreading, especially among asymptomatic patients (those with no symptoms of illness). This data is helpful when determining policies and other measures to prevent the spread of illness in our area,” KRMC wrote in a news release.

The antibody test is free to study participants, who will be entered to win an iPad for their participation.

Residents of the Kingman service area are invited to participate. This area includes Kingman, New Kingman-Butler, Golden Valley, Valle Vista, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Meadview, Chloride, Valentine, Wikieup, Yucca, Hackberry, Hualapai tribal areas and Oatman.

To enroll in the study, contact KRMC Outpatient Scheduling at 928-692-2727.

For questions or more information about the study, contact Anthony Santarelli, PhD, clinical research administrator, at 928-263-5146.