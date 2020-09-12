Mohave County logs 18 new cases of COVID-19

KINGMAN – Another 18 cases of COVID-19, but no additional deaths, were reported by the Mohave County Department of Public health on Thursday and Friday, Sept. 10-11.

Four of the new cases were adults residing in the sprawling Kingman medical service area. The cases include two patients in the 40-49 age bracket, and one each in the 60-69 and 70-79 age ranges.

There were also nine new cases in the Lake Havasu City service area, and three in the Bullhead City service area, which includes Fort Mohave.

The county has now logged 3,730 cases since the first case was reported on March 24, while the Arizona Department of Health Service has recorded 3,787 cases. The county has counted 205 deaths, while AZDHS reports 216.

Bullhead City has suffered the most of the county’s medical service areas with 88 deaths, followed by Kingman with 66 and Lake Havasu City with 51.

The county no longer reports the total number of cases by medical service area. Broken down by cities and communities, the county website on Saturday, Sept. 12 was listing 1,099 confirmed cases for Lake Havasu City, 1,080 for Bullhead City, 490 for Kingman, 332 for Fort Mohave, 221 for Mohave Valley, 102 for Golden Valley, 78 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield, and 54 described only as “other cities.”

The remaining cases are listed as “tribal or city not provided.”

The average age of death of a COVID-19 victim in the county is 76.3 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.9 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 5%, meaning one out of every 20 individuals who has contracted the virus has died. Approximately 1.7% of the county’s population has been infected.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Friday, Sept. 11, there were six new cases of the virus in the county from 83 tests for a positivity rate of 7%. The positivity rate was 8% (5/62) on Thursday, Sept. 10.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 24,807 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS.

Of the 20,495 tests for the actual virus, 10.1% have been positive. Of the 4,312 serology tests, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 7.1% have returned positive.

Statewide on Saturday, Sept. 12, AZDHS was reporting 27 new deaths from complications of COVID-19, and 605 new cases from 9,024 tests for a positivity rate of 7%. More than 208,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 5,315 have died.

Nationwide, Reuters was reporting nearly 6.5 million confirmed cases and 193,054 deaths on Saturday, Sept. 12. The U.S. has experienced about one-fifth of all COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

Face masks are mandatory for all persons age 6 and older when entering businesses in the City of Kingman until Dec. 31.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a mask in public to protect others when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.