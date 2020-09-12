Obituary | Ann Rooney Schweikle

Ann Rooney Schweikle of Kingman, Arizona passed away July 20, 2020 in her home with her family by her side. She was 62 years old.

Ann was born in Saginaw, Michigan to Eugene and Velma Brakel on Jan. 13, 1958, the third of six children. She graduated from Libertyville High School in Libertyville, Illinois in 1976 and went on to earn her Associates Degree in Elementary Education from National-Louis University in 1983. In 1984 Ann married Liam Rooney. Together they would have three sons.

After a number of teaching jobs in Prescott, Arizona Ann moved to Kingman and worked as a probation officer for the Mohave County Probation Department for 26 years, from July 1, 1991 to Jan. 19, 2018. During that time she received multiple promotions and awards. She was highly regarded and well liked for exemplifying the kindness, compassion, and diligence she always brought to her work.

During Ann’s time with the probation department she also worked part-time at Hasting’s Books and Music to better provide for her boys. She loved working in the book department, which encouraged her avid love of reading. She was known to read multiple novels every week in her free time.

Ann was also a devoted scrapbooker, lovingly chronicling her life, as well as the lives of her children and the rest of her family. She loved to travel, exploring the hills and trails of the Southwest, and always dreamed of visiting all of the National Parks. Ann loved spending time with her granddaughter, Olivia. She was Ann’s pride and joy.

Ann also took great pride in her home and spent many weekends making improvements, planting a garden, and laying bricks and pavement for a walkway and a patio.

On Aug. 18, 2018 Ann married Mark Schweikle, the love of her life. Mark had moved to Kingman on Oct. 16, 2016 to be with her, having never stopped loving her since their first meeting in their freshman year of high school in 1972. During their relationship Ann and Mark were able to make some beautiful long and short trips to a few of the National Parks before Ann became too ill to travel anymore. They enjoyed every minute they had together.

Ann is survived by her husband, Mark; her sons, Francis (Kate), Padraic and Sean; her sister, Lynn (Charles); her brothers, Paul (Janet), Bruce (Diana) and Jon (Becky); her grandchildren, Olivia (and Olivia’s loving mother Shaina), Clara and Audrey; her nieces, Meris (Brandon), Claire (Stephen), Alida (Reid), Kelsey, Maddisen and Kiralyn (Nate); her nephew, Matthew; her stepchildren, Mark Jr. (Renee) and Brandie (Dan); her mother-in-law, Jacqueline Lazzaretto; and her sister-in-law, Traci (Patrick). Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Velma; her sister, Janice; her nephew, Daniel; and her father-in-law, Chris Lazzaretto.

Ann will be loved and missed by her family and her many friends.

Due to the COVID virus a public memorial service will be held at a future date, with a private family service to follow. To be notified of the public memorial please contact mschweikle4306@gmail.com.

Arrangements were placed in the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory.

Thoughts and condolences may be submitted to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card to the family, go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.