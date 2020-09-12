Obituary | Arthur Blais

Arthur Blais of Las Vegas, Nevada entered peacefully into eternal life on Aug. 14, 2020 in Kingman, Arizona. He entered life on Oct. 20, 1941 in Waterbury, Connecticut.

He grew up in Riverside, California and worked in construction and enjoyed long-haul truck driving. His hobby was painting landscapes, especially mountain scenery.

He is survived by his children, Mark, Fawn, Joni, Robin, Lisa and Linette; five grandchildren; a sister, Nancy Blinn; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arthur is preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Grace Blais, and his brother, Lawrence Blais.

Arthur Blais showed in his struggles a goodness worthy of the sight of heaven. In the words of Scripture “though in the sight of men he suffered torments, his hope is full of immortality.” Arthur wanted us to celebrate his life. We justly commemorate his birth and passing into eternal life. We hold his memory with joyful hearts for he stamped with the seal of his sufferings his testimony on behalf of our Lord. “See you on the other side,” Art. You will be greatly missed and held forever in our hearts.

Services will be Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 with Rosary at 9:30 a.m. and mass at 10 a.m., at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, 302 E. Spring St., Kingman.

Arrangements were placed in the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory, and memorials may be sent to the funeral home.

