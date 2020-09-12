Rants and Raves | Sept. 13, 2020

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline.

Neither my wife nor I will be wearing masks. It has already cost us $2,500 in lost hearing aids.

Some of you think you’re the only ones who have Constitutional rights. I have the right not to wear a mask. You have the right to protect yourself. Wear a mask, stick your head in the sand or stay home, I don’t care. I’m not wearing a mask.

Mayor Jen Miles hopes council will back mask order – If you call yourself pro-life and don’t wear a mask to save lives, you are not pro-life! If you say you believe in God but won’t wear a mask to save others, you don’t practice what you preach.

Mayor Jen Miles hopes council will back mask order –Me, too! As a person at extreme risk of death from COVID-19, if they remove the mask rule, myself and those like me will be relegated to home only! What about OUR freedom?

Mayor Jen Miles hopes council will back mask order – This piece appears to be nothing more than an advertisement for the mayor. How about some quotes from those who oppose the dictatorial mandate?

Mayor Jen Miles hopes council will back mask order – If the mask order is removed, people at high risk will stay home and shop and spend less, and there are more of us out there than you realize! It will kill local businesses.

Andy Worth letter: Socialism is not Communism - No it’s not, Andy. And guess what? It’s not socialism to take care of the vulnerable in society - it’s human and decent and Christian! That’s something the GOP doesn’t want you to understand.

I’ve voted by mail for over a decade. Why go out in the middle of a pandemic to vote in person, and risk my life? What is the motive of someone urging this? What happened to common sense?

Some of y’all are too busy being Republican or Democrat to notice you stopped being decent a long time ago.

Danny Baker Community View: Time to fight to save Social Security – This has been a GOP plan for years! No surprise. How many local residents can do without Social Security and Medicare? Fight to save these benefits we’ve paid for for years, or be ready to lose them!

Danny Baker Community View: Time to fight to save Social Security – No, Danny, we’re not being taken over from within unless you refer to Obama’s dirty tricks still being played. We are being taken over by Antifa, BLM who are Marxists, George Soros and his son, Alex.

Supervisor Buster Johnson made an important point at the board of supervisors meeting. Businesses following the rules feel punished by those who don’t. Please let us know who followed the health and safety guidelines, so we can spend money there.

Trump opposes Navajo count process – Sorry, Navajos. Trump and the law are right. Can’t you just show up at a poll on Election Day and vote as we have for 200 years? It’s worked so well without Democrats tinkering.