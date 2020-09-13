Another Mohave County resident dies from COVID-19

KINGMAN – The death of an adult in the 60-69 age range in the Lake Havasu City medical service area from complications of COVID-19 was reported by the Mohave County Department of Public Health the evening of Saturday, Sept. 12.

County health officials also reported two new cases of COVID-19, one each in the 60-69 age range from the Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City service areas. There were no new cases in the Kingman service area.

The county has now logged 3,733 cases since the first case was reported on March 24, while the Arizona Department of Health Service has recorded 3,790 cases. The county has counted 206 deaths, while AZDHS reports 217.

Bullhead City has suffered the most of the county’s medical service areas with 88 deaths, followed by Kingman with 66 and Lake Havasu City with 52.

The county no longer reports the total number of cases by medical service area. Broken down by cities and communities, the county website on Sunday, Sept. 13 was listing 1,099 confirmed cases for Lake Havasu City, 1,081 for Bullhead City, 490 for Kingman, 332 for Fort Mohave, 221 for Mohave Valley, 102 for Golden Valley, 78 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield, and 55 described only as “other cities.”

All remaining cases are listed as “tribal or city not provided.”

The average age of death of a COVID-19 victim in the county is 76.3 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.9 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 5%, meaning one out of every 20 individuals who has contracted the virus has died. Approximately 1.7% of the county’s population has been infected.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,863 residents have recovered from the virus, according to the county’s website.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Saturday, Sept. 12, there were three new cases of the virus in the county from 115 tests for a positivity rate of 3%. The positivity rate was 8% (5/62) on Thursday, Sept. 10; and 7% (6/83) on Friday, Sept. 11.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 24,922 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS.

Of the 20,600 tests for the actual virus, 10% have been positive. Of the 4,322 serology tests, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 7.1% have returned positive.

Statewide on Sunday, Sept. 13, AZDHS was reporting seven new deaths from complications of COVID-19, and 384 new cases from 10,154 tests for a positivity rate of 4%. Nearly 209,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 5,322 have died.

Nationwide, Reuters was reporting more than 6.5 million confirmed cases and 193,755 deaths on Sunday, Sept. 13. The U.S. has experienced about one-fifth of all COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

Face masks are mandatory for all persons age 6 and older when entering businesses in the City of Kingman until Dec. 31.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a mask in public to protect others when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.