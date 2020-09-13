Health official: Public lacks interest in virus testing in Mohave County

KINGMAN – Low participation in testing events and other COVID-19-related matters were discussed at the Mohave County Board of Supervisors meeting on Thursday, Sept. 10.

As of Thursday, Sept. 10 only 118 people had signed up for U.S. Department of Health and Human Services testing events in Kingman that were held Friday, Sept. 11 and Saturday, Sept. 12 at the Mohave County Fairgrounds. There were 1,000 tests available.

Mohave County Director of Public Health Denise Burley, who delivered the above testing information, said the interest in identical events in Bullhead City was similarly low.

Another indication of low interest in testing, Burley said, is the fact that the Embry Women’s Health Clinic/Mohave Community College testing collaboration team decided it shorten its hours of operation to 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily on each of three MCC campuses across the county. They had been open until 10 p.m. daily.



Mohave County Department of Public Health came up with stronger and more precise measures regarding businesses, such as restaurants, that violate the COVID-19 safety guidelines developed by the Arizona Department of Health Services and recommended by the county.

The process was explained by Lenore Knudtson, who works part-time as an attorney for the county.

Upon being notified of a possible violation, the inspection team will conduct their first inspection within one calendar day. If a violation is found the business will get 24 hours to fix the problem. If that doesn’t happen, the second inspection comes within 48 hours. If the violation still continues, the business will receive a written notice, which will explain the further consequences.

In step four, the matter will be filed with the Mohave County Superior Court. At this point the fine is set for $1,000 per each day of violation, with a $10,000 cap.

Knudtson said she believes that violations can be taken to court in six calendar days from now on.