OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, Sept. 13
Weather  86.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Health official: Public lacks interest in virus testing in Mohave County

This photo was taken during a lull in the action at a free COVID-19 drive-thru testing site at the Mohave County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Sept. 12. (Photo by Travis Rains/Kingman Miner)

This photo was taken during a lull in the action at a free COVID-19 drive-thru testing site at the Mohave County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Sept. 12. (Photo by Travis Rains/Kingman Miner)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: September 13, 2020 10:07 a.m.

KINGMAN – Low participation in testing events and other COVID-19-related matters were discussed at the Mohave County Board of Supervisors meeting on Thursday, Sept. 10.

As of Thursday, Sept. 10 only 118 people had signed up for U.S. Department of Health and Human Services testing events in Kingman that were held Friday, Sept. 11 and Saturday, Sept. 12 at the Mohave County Fairgrounds. There were 1,000 tests available.

Mohave County Director of Public Health Denise Burley, who delivered the above testing information, said the interest in identical events in Bullhead City was similarly low.

Another indication of low interest in testing, Burley said, is the fact that the Embry Women’s Health Clinic/Mohave Community College testing collaboration team decided it shorten its hours of operation to 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily on each of three MCC campuses across the county. They had been open until 10 p.m. daily.

Mohave County Department of Public Health came up with stronger and more precise measures regarding businesses, such as restaurants, that violate the COVID-19 safety guidelines developed by the Arizona Department of Health Services and recommended by the county.

The process was explained by Lenore Knudtson, who works part-time as an attorney for the county.

Upon being notified of a possible violation, the inspection team will conduct their first inspection within one calendar day. If a violation is found the business will get 24 hours to fix the problem. If that doesn’t happen, the second inspection comes within 48 hours. If the violation still continues, the business will receive a written notice, which will explain the further consequences.

In step four, the matter will be filed with the Mohave County Superior Court. At this point the fine is set for $1,000 per each day of violation, with a $10,000 cap.

Knudtson said she believes that violations can be taken to court in six calendar days from now on.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Mohave County urges asymptomatic coronavirus testing
Mohave County COVID-19 testing locations, procedures announced
Coronavirus testing slated for Sept. 11-12 in Kingman
Supervisors discuss enforcement of state COVID-19 rules
Mohave County health officials announce more testing, but no dates yet for Kingman
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State