Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, Sept. 13
Mohave Community College hopes to move to in-class instruction

Mohave Community College is now hosting free COVID-19 testing by Embry Women's Health at its campuses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City. (Photo by Travis Rains/Kingman Miner)

By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: September 13, 2020 9:59 a.m.

KINGMAN – Mohave Community College hopes to move to another phase of reopening during a pandemic, following the guidelines and benchmarks developed by the Arizona Department of Health Services, said Neal Campus – Kingman Dean Fred Gilbert at the monthly MCC board of governors meeting on Friday, Sept. 11.

The new phase will begin Sept. 21, Gilbert said, as long as there are no local COVID-19 outbreaks or an uptick in cases in the community. Until then, all three MCC campuses are working in remote mode, with a few on-campus services open for students like small group labs.

MCC District 4 Trustee Susan McAlpine asked if an increase in cases might be expected because MCC is now offering locations on each campus for Embry Women’s Health to offer free COVID-19 diagnostic swab testing. Drive-thru tests are available daily from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Carol Hamblin of the Bullhead City campus spoke more about the partnership with Embry.

“People were so anxious to expand testing in the community,” she said. When she received an email from Embry offering free testing it sounded too good to be true so she reached out to the Mohave County Department of Public Health, which encouraged MCC to take part.

Hamblin emphasized that this is not MCC testing; it’s Embry testing and MCC provides the space.

That’s why MCC is not promoting in any aggressive way the service, leaving it to the public to decide if they want to get tested or not.

“They will stay as long as needed,” Hamblin said about Embry.

The number of credits being taken in the fall semester dropped at all three campuses – Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City. The only area of enrollment that is not affected is distant learning. Most MCC students are part-time and are taking fewer credits than previously.

To remedy that MCC developed special teams to assist students during the pandemic, addressing each case individually and coming up with solutions to help the student stay in school.

The spring semester is planned to be conducted fully on campus. Enrollment starts Oct. 19 and classes begin Jan. 19, 2021.

