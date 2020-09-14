Mohave County reports 3 new cases of COVID-19

KINGMAN = Three more cases of COVID-19 were announced by the Mohave County Department of Public Health the evening of Sunday, Aug. 13. No new deaths were reported.

The new cases involve one adult age 20=29 each in the Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City medical service areas, and an adult age 30-39 in the Arizona Strip. There were no new cases announced for the Kingman medical service area.

The county has now logged 3,735 cases since the first case was reported on March 24, while the Arizona Department of Health Service has recorded 3,792 cases. The county has counted 206 deaths, while AZDHS reports 217.

Bullhead City has suffered the most of the county’s medical service areas with 88 deaths, followed by Kingman with 66 and Lake Havasu City with 52.

The county no longer reports the total number of cases by medical service area. Broken down by cities and communities, the county website on Monday, Sept. 14 was listing 1,101 confirmed cases for Lake Havasu City, 1,080 for Bullhead City, 490 for Kingman, 333 for Fort Mohave, 221 for Mohave Valley, 102 for Golden Valley, 78 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield, and 55 described only as “other cities.”

All remaining cases are listed as “tribal or city not provided.”

The average age of death of a COVID-19 victim in the county is 76.2 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.8 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 6%, meaning three out of every 50 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 1.7% of the county’s population has been infected.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,863 residents have recovered from the virus, according to the county’s website.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Sunday, Sept. 13, there were two new cases of the virus in the county from 45 tests for a positivity rate of 4%. The positivity rate was 8% (5/62) on Thursday, Sept. 10; 7% (6/83) on Friday, Sept. 11; and 3% (3/115) on Saturday, Sept. 12.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 24,967 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS.

Of the 20,633 tests for the actual virus, 10% have been positive. Of the 4,334 serology tests, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 7.1% have returned positive.

Statewide on Monday, Sept. 14, AZDHS was reporting no new deaths from complications of COVID-19, and 213 new cases from 5,536 tests for a positivity rate of 4%. Nearly 209,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 5,322 have died.

Nationwide, Reuters was reporting nearly 6.6 million confirmed cases and 194,147 deaths on Monday, Sept. 14. The U.S. has experienced about one-fifth of all COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

Face masks are mandatory for all persons age 6 and older when entering businesses in the City of Kingman until Dec. 31.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a mask in public to protect others when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.