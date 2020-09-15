2 more Mohave County residents die of COVID-19

KINGMAN – The deaths of two more Mohave County residents from complications of COVID-19, as well as 13 new cases of the virus, were reported by the Mohave County Department of Public Health between Saturday, Sept. 12 and Monday, Sept. 14.

The deaths include an adult age 70-79 from the sprawling Kingman medical service area, and an adult age 60-89 from the Lake Havasu City service area.

The county has now logged 3,741 cases since the first case was reported on March 24, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 3,798 cases. The county has counted 207 deaths, while AZDHS reports 218.

Bullhead City has suffered the most of the county’s medical service areas with 88 deaths, followed by Kingman with 67 and Lake Havasu City with 52.

The county no longer reports the total number of cases by medical service area. Broken down by cities and communities, the county website on Tuesday, Sept. 15 was listing 1,099 confirmed cases for Lake Havasu City, 1,082 for Bullhead City, 491 for Kingman, 338 for Fort Mohave, 221 for Mohave Valley, 102 for Golden Valley, 78 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield, and 54 described only as “other cities.”

All remaining cases are listed as “tribal or city not provided.”

The average age of death of a COVID-19 victim in the county is 76.2 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.8 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 6%, meaning three out of every 50 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 1.7% of the county’s population has been infected.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,886 residents have recovered from the virus, according to the county’s website.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Monday, Sept. 14, there were six new cases of the virus in the county from 75 tests for a positivity rate of 8%. The positivity rate was 8% (5/62) on Thursday, Sept. 10; 7% (6/83) on Friday, Sept. 11; 3% (3/115) on Saturday, Sept. 12; and 4% (2/45) on Sunday, Sept. 13.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 25,042 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS.

Of the 20,707 tests for the actual virus, 10% have been positive. Of the 4,335 serology tests, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 7.1% have returned positive.

Statewide on Tuesday, Sept. 15, AZDHS was reporting 22 new deaths from complications of COVID-19, and 484 new cases from 10,097 tests for a positivity rate of 5%. More than 209,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 5,344 have died.

Nationwide, Reuters was reporting nearly 6.6 million confirmed cases and 194,594 deaths on Tuesday, Sept. 15. The U.S. has experienced about one-fifth of all COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a mask in public to protect others when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.