Mohave County logs 9 more cases of COVID-19

KINGMAN – Nine new cases of COVID-19. Including one in the Kingman medical service area, were reported by the Mohave County Department of Public Health the evening of Tuesday, Sept. 15.

The Kingman case involves a patient in the 50-59 age range. There were also four new cases in the Lake Havasu City service area, three in the Bullhead City service area and one in the Arizona Strip.

The county has now logged 3,752 cases since the first case was reported on March 24, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 3,811 cases in the county. The county has counted 207 deaths, while AZDHS reports 219.

Bullhead City has suffered the most of the county’s medical service areas with 88 deaths, followed by Kingman with 67 and Lake Havasu City with 52.

The county no longer reports the total number of cases by medical service area. Broken down by cities and communities, the county website on Wednesday, Sept. 16 was listing 1,104 confirmed cases for Lake Havasu City, 1,085 for Bullhead City, 492 for Kingman, 339 for Fort Mohave, 221 for Mohave Valley, 102 for Golden Valley, 78 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield and 54 described only as “other cities.”

All remaining cases are listed as “tribal or city not provided.”

The average age of death of a COVID-19 victim in the county is 76.2 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.9 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 6%, meaning three out of every 50 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 1.7% of the county’s population has been infected.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,903 residents have recovered from the virus, according to the county’s website.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Tuesday, Sept. 15, there were 13 new cases of the virus in the county from 234 tests for a positivity rate of 6%. The positivity rate was 8% (5/62) on Thursday, Sept. 10; 7% (6/83) on Friday, Sept. 11; 3% (3/115) on Saturday, Sept. 12; 4% (2/45) on Sunday, Sept. 13; and 8% (6/75) on Monday, Sept. 14.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 25,276 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS.

Of the 20,939 tests for the actual virus, 9.9% have been positive. Of the 4,337 serology tests, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 7.1% have returned positive.

Statewide on Wednesday, Sept. 16, AZDHS was reporting 27 new deaths from complications of COVID-19, and 695 new cases from 16,653 tests for a positivity rate of 4%. Nearly 210,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 5,371 have died.

Nationwide, Reuters was reporting more than 6.3 million confirmed cases and 195,724 deaths on Wednesday, Sept. 16. The U.S. has experienced about one-fifth of all COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a mask in public to protect others when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.