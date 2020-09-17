Mohave County announces 19 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

KINGMAN – Two more Mohave County residents have died from complications of COVID-19.

The deaths, both involving elderly adult patients, were reported the evening of Wednesday, Sept. 16 by the Mohave County Department of Public Health.

The county also announced 19 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 15-16.

Just two of the new cases were in the sprawling Kingman medical service area, one each in the 50-59 and 70-79 age brackets. There were also nine new cases in the Lake Havasu City medical service area, seven in the Bullhead City service area and one in the Arizona Strip.

The county has now recorded 3,760 cases since the first case was reported on March 24, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has logged 3,817 cases in the county. The county has counted 209 deaths, while AZDHS reports 221.

Bullhead City has suffered the most of the county’s medical service areas with 89 deaths, followed by Kingman with 67 and Lake Havasu City with 53.

The county no longer reports the total number of cases by medical service area. Broken down by cities and communities, the county website on Thursday, Sept. 17 was listing 1,107 confirmed cases for Lake Havasu City, 1,088 for Bullhead City, 493 for Kingman, 340 for Fort Mohave, 222 for Mohave Valley, 102 for Golden Valley, 79 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield and 54 described only as “other cities.” Another 275 cases are listed as “tribal or city not provided.”

The average age of death of a COVID-19 victim in the county is 76.2 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.8 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 6%, meaning three out of every 50 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 1.8% of the county’s population has been infected. A majority of the county residents infected – 53% – are age 49 or younger.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,905 residents have recovered from the virus, and 569 have been hospitalized, according to the county’s website.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Wednesday, Sept. 16, there were six new cases of the virus in the county from 178 tests for a positivity rate of 3%. The positivity rate was 8% (5/62) on Thursday, Sept. 10; 7% (6/83) on Friday, Sept. 11; 3% (3/115) on Saturday, Sept. 12; 4% (2/45) on Sunday, Sept. 13; 8% (6/75) on Monday, Sept. 14; and 6% (13/234) on Tuesday, Sept. 15.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 25,454 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS.

Of the 21,104 tests for the actual virus, 9.8% have been positive. Of the 4,350 serology tests, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 7.1% have returned positive.