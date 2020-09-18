Bullhead City resident dies of COVID-19 as Mohave County reports 13 new cases

KINGMAN -- Thirteen new cases of COVID-19 and the death of a county resident from complications of the virus were reported by the Mohave County Department of Public Health the evening of Thursday, Sept. 17.

The deceased is an adult in the 60-69 age range from the Bullhead City medical service area, which includes Fort Mohave.

Of the 13 new cases, two are in the sprawling Kingman medical service area. There is one patient each in the 50-59 and 60-69 age brackets. Both cases are being investigated by public health officials.

There were also four new cases in the Lake Havasu City service area, four in the Bullhead City service area, and three in the Arizona Strip.

The county has now recorded 3,758 cases since the first case was reported on March 24, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has logged 3,886 cases in the county. The county has counted 210 deaths, while AZDHS reports 222.

The county wrote in a news release that it revised the case count downward by 15 on Thursday because those individuals were identified through serology tests, which indicate that the person had the virus in the past. A positive serology test does not constitute a confirmed case for county health officials.

Bullhead City has suffered the most of the county’s medical service areas with 90 deaths, followed by Kingman with 67 and Lake Havasu City with 53.

The county no longer reports the total number of cases by medical service area. Broken down by cities and communities, the county website on Friday, Sept. 18 was listing 1,101 confirmed cases for Lake Havasu City, 1,090 for Bullhead City, 495 for Kingman, 340 for Fort Mohave, 222 for Mohave Valley, 102 for Golden Valley, 80 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield and 52 described only as “other cities.” Another 276 cases are listed as “tribal or city not provided.”

The average age of death of a COVID-19 victim in the county is 76.1 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.8 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 6%, meaning three out of every 50 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 1.8% of the county’s population has been infected. A majority of the county residents infected – 53% – are age 49 or younger.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,917 residents have recovered from the virus, and 569 have been hospitalized, according to the county’s website.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Thursday, Sept. 17, there were 69 new cases of the virus in the county from 280 tests for a positivity rate of 25%. The positivity rate was 8% (5/62) on Thursday, Sept. 10; 7% (6/83) on Friday, Sept. 11; 3% (3/115) on Saturday, Sept. 12; 4% (2/45) on Sunday, Sept. 13; 8% (6/75) on Monday, Sept. 14; 6% (13/234) on Tuesday, Sept. 15; and 3% (6/178) on Wednesday, Sept. 16.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 25,734 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS.

Of the 21,377 tests for the actual virus, 9.7% have been positive. Of the 4,357 serology tests, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 7.1% have returned positive.

Statewide on Friday, Sept. 18, AZDHS was reporting 42 new deaths from complications of COVID-19, and 1,281 new cases from 8,906 tests for a positivity rate of 14%. Nearly 213,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 5,451 have died.

Nationwide, John Hopkins University was reporting nearly 6.7 million confirmed cases and 197,633 deaths on Friday, Sept. 18. The U.S. has experienced about one-fifth of all COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

Face masks are required for anyone age 6 or older to enter a business in the City of Kingman through Tuesday, Oct. 20.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a mask in public to protect others when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.