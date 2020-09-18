Community View | Big businesses need to comply
The health department can only enforce the (governor’s) executive order for restaurants, bars, water parks and gyms. At this time, public health has not been provided the authority to enforce the executive order with corporations or stores, and that’s a concern for places like Walmart.
I hope that a multitude of complaints being voiced directly to Walmart will encourage them to carry out the actions that will continue to slow the spread of COVID-19. Walmart does not have to follow the face mask (mandate) now. This is what our health department sent me. But at the drop of a hat they will close down the small businesses.
So go into Walmart and watch. They have a security guard out front watching people walk in without face masks. I was asked to stop taking pictures of people without masks on.
So Walmart must be a coronavirus free zone? And Safeway and Smith’s, too.
What good does it do to wear a mask to go grocery shopping if no one else wears a mask?
(Paul Ming is a resident of Kingman.)
- Kingman man guilty on all counts in the murder of real estate agent
- California woman dies days after going under at Lake Havasu
- Face mask decision goes to Kingman City Council on Tuesday, Sept. 15
- Public takes Mohave County Supervisors to task over COVID-19
- Mohave County Supervisors deny request to modify the invocation practice
- One Day at a Time: Ailish Merch, 15, of Kingman is battling cancer
- Kingman area resident dies from complications of COVID-19
- Mohave County issues 13 building permits
- Golden Valley motorcycle operator killed in collision
- Kingman mask proclamation will be re-evaluated in October
- Hualapai Mountains Ridge Fire expands to 500 acres
- Kingman man guilty on all counts in the murder of real estate agent
- Ridge Fire in Hualapai burns 85 acres
- California woman dies days after going under at Lake Havasu
- Heat warning extended, chance of storms in forecast for Kingman
- Survivors’ stories: These Mohave County residents had the virus and shared their stories
- Flash flood watch issued for Kingman through Aug. 30
- 10 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed by the Mohave County Department
- Face mask decision goes to Kingman City Council on Tuesday, Sept. 15
- Mohave County hits benchmark to allow gyms, theaters and bars with dine-in food service to reopen
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: