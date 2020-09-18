OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Community View | Big businesses need to comply

PAUL MING
Originally Published: September 18, 2020 9:55 a.m.

The health department can only enforce the (governor’s) executive order for restaurants, bars, water parks and gyms. At this time, public health has not been provided the authority to enforce the executive order with corporations or stores, and that’s a concern for places like Walmart.

I hope that a multitude of complaints being voiced directly to Walmart will encourage them to carry out the actions that will continue to slow the spread of COVID-19. Walmart does not have to follow the face mask (mandate) now. This is what our health department sent me. But at the drop of a hat they will close down the small businesses.

So go into Walmart and watch. They have a security guard out front watching people walk in without face masks. I was asked to stop taking pictures of people without masks on.

So Walmart must be a coronavirus free zone? And Safeway and Smith’s, too.

What good does it do to wear a mask to go grocery shopping if no one else wears a mask?

(Paul Ming is a resident of Kingman.)

