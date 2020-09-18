Letter | Californians pushing Arizona to the left
Originally Published: September 18, 2020 9:56 a.m.
About the upcoming election, we are concerned that California residents who have relocated to Arizona will support the far left and Democrats.
We love Arizona and do not wish to become another California, New York, Seattle or Portland. Be careful voters. Do you really want to live in fear?
Susan Lisle
Golden Valley
