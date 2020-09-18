Obituary | Frank Lessing

After an exhaustive battle with COVID-19, God called Frank Lessing home on Aug. 28, 2020.

He was born in Idaho, served in the Air Force, and spent 15 happy years in Kingman, Arizona.

His hobbies included spending time with his cats and watching sci-fi movies.

He is preceded in death by his sisters, Christy and Margaret. He is survived by Cynthia Lessing, his wife of 39 years; two sons, Jordan and Jason Lessing; and several cats who miss him dearly.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. He will be missed.