Rants and Raves | Sept. 18, 2020

Kingman mask proclamation will be re-evaluated in October – Thank you so much! I can continue to feel safe when I`m in Kingman once a month for work and shopping. (Well, at least until Oct. 20.)

Public lacks interest in COVID-19 testing – I wear a mask when I go out, social distance when possible and don’t attend mass gatherings. I won’t get tested unless I have symptoms or am advised I’ve been exposed. It’s not “lack of interest.”

Hey, hypocrite Democrats! You have “conveniently forgotten” that you called MY president a racist and a bigot for trying to protect us very early on in this pandemic. You can’t have it both ways!

Trump courts Arizona Latinos viewed as critical in battleground state – This administration will do anything to stay afloat. Divide and conquer is their objective. “Stop expecting loyalty from people who can’t even give you honesty!”

Trump courts Arizona Latinos viewed as critical in battleground state – Did the writer even watch? I did. It was wonderful; best thing I’ve seen. Beautiful stories from the Hispanics, great love to the point of being boisterous for Trump. Incidentally, it’s illegal to be here illegally. The Hispanics agreed!

Michael Reagan Column: To spook or not to spook the public – Trump withheld information about the virus. People died needlessly. He knew it was airborne, but lied to us. He only cares about his stock and personal business deals. He divided this country and compulsively lies. Deliver us from evil.

Where was McSally at Trump’s Arizona rally? Does she not support our president? Or does he not support her?

Shame on the Cardinals for staying in the locker room during the National Anthem. Shame on other teams doing the same but coming out for the “Black National Anthem.” These actions divide America.

Face mask mandate – To the “lady” at the Smith’s deli Monday afternoon who clearly called me a (expletive) for not wearing a mask. You are an obscene bully that selfishly wants to control other people. Shame on you!

I never heard the results of the gender reveal event which caused a forest fire and the loss of human lives. So does anyone know, was it pink or blue?

Adults in this area of Golden Valley and Kingman just don’t like to be told how to do anything. Evidently they were raised very poorly by their parents who never required anything from them.

Rant and Rave: Couple lost hearing aids – If you think you lost a lot by wearing a mask, wait until you get COVID-19! If you live through it, the medical bills will kill you! Perhaps you “did not hear” the news of 195,000-plus deaths and counting?

I’m tired of everyone lending their assistance to this coronavirus lie. It is the flu. Look it up. Coronavirus is a family of viruses known to cause influenza. (1997 Redbook on Infectious Diseases). Please, people, stop helping the lie.

If this blitz testing initiative had been four or five months ago when we were a hot spot, county residents may not have died. The Trump administration, as usual, is too little, too late.

There are two stories in this very issue (Friday, Sept. 11) showing non-complying groups – the meeting of the jobless, no masks, and the kids at the Club for YOUth, no masks.

Sturgis now has caused over 3,000 cases and four deaths across the country due to their misguided gathering. Now our mayor is allowing concerts. Many more will die with her in office.