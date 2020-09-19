Mohave County logs 25 new COVID-19 cases. 2 deaths

KINGMAN – Another 25 Mohave County residents have been infected with the coronavirus, and two more have died from complications of COVID-19, the Mohave County Department of Public Health reported the evening of Friday, Sept. 18.

The deceased are both adults age 60-69 in the Bullhead City medical service area.

Six of the new cases are in the sprawling Kingman medical service area, and cover a wide range of ages. There was one case recorded in each of the 0-10, 20-29, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69 and 70-79 age brackets.

There were also new eight cases in the Bullhead City area, seven in the Lake Havasu City area and three in the communities in the Arizona Strip.

County health officials have now recorded 3,772 cases since the first case was reported on March 24, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has logged 3,895 cases in the county. The county has counted 211 deaths, while AZDHS reports 222.

The county wrote in a news release that it revised the case count downward by 15 on Thursday because those individuals were identified through serology tests, which indicate that the person had the virus in the past. A positive serology test does not constitute a confirmed case for county health officials.

Bullhead City has suffered the most of the county’s medical service areas with 91 deaths, followed by Kingman with 67 and Lake Havasu City with 53.

The county no longer reports the total number of cases by medical service area. Broken down by cities and communities, the county website on Saturday, Sept. 19 was listing 1,105 confirmed cases for Lake Havasu City, 1,092 for Bullhead City, 500 for Kingman, 342 for Fort Mohave, 222 for Mohave Valley, 102 for Golden Valley, 81 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield and 52 described only as “other cities.” Another 276 cases are listed as “tribal or city not provided.”

The average age of death of a COVID-19 victim in the county is 76 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.8 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 6%, meaning three out of every 50 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 1.8% of the county’s population has been infected. A majority of the county residents infected – 53% – are age 49 or younger.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,944 residents have recovered from the virus, and 569 have been hospitalized, according to the county’s website.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Friday, Sept. 18, there were nine new cases of the virus in the county from 123 tests for a positivity rate of 7%. The positivity rate was 8% (5/62) on Thursday, Sept. 10; 7% (6/83) on Friday, Sept. 11; 3% (3/115) on Saturday, Sept. 12; 4% (2/45) on Sunday, Sept. 13; 8% (6/75) on Monday, Sept. 14; 6% (13/234) on Tuesday, Sept. 15; 3% (6/178) on Wednesday, Sept. 16; and 25% (69/280) on Thursday, Sept. 17.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 25,857 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS.

Of the 21,481 tests for the actual virus, 9.7% have been positive. Of the 4,376 serology tests, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 7.1% have returned positive.

Statewide on Saturday, Sept. 19, AZDHS was reporting 16 new deaths from complications of COVID-19, and 610 new cases from 11,585 tests for a positivity rate of 5%. Nearly 214,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 5,467 have died.

Nationwide, John Hopkins University was reporting more than 6.7 million confirmed cases and 198,682 deaths on Saturday, Sept. 19. The U.S. has experienced about one-fifth of all COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

Face masks are required for anyone age 6 or older to enter a business in the City of Kingman through at least Tuesday, Oct. 20.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a mask in public to protect others when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.