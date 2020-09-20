Mohave County reports 1 new case of COVID-19

KINGMAN – A single new case of the coronavirus was reported by the Mohave County Department of Public Health the evening of Saturday, Sept. 19.

The new case involves an adult in the 50-59 age bracket from the Bullhead City medical service area, which includes Fort Mohave. There were no additional deaths reported.

County health officials have now recorded 3,773 cases since the first case was reported on March 24, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has logged 3,896 cases in the county. The county has counted 211 deaths, while AZDHS reports 222.

Bullhead City has suffered the most of the county’s medical service areas with 91 deaths, followed by Kingman with 67 and Lake Havasu City with 53.

The county no longer reports the total number of cases by medical service area. Broken down by cities and communities, the county website on Sunday, Sept. 20 was listing 1,105 confirmed cases for Lake Havasu City, 1,093 for Bullhead City, 500 for Kingman, 342 for Fort Mohave, 222 for Mohave Valley, 102 for Golden Valley, 81 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield and 52 described only as “other cities.” Another 276 cases are listed as “tribal or city not provided.”

The average age of death of a COVID-19 victim in the county is 76 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.8 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 6%, meaning three out of every 50 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 1.8% of the county’s population has been infected. A majority of the county residents infected – 53% – are age 49 or younger.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,960 residents have recovered from the virus, and 569 have been hospitalized, according to the county’s website.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Saturday, Sept. 19, there was one new case of the virus in the county from 137 tests for a positivity rate of less than 1%. The positivity rate was 8% (5/62) on Thursday, Sept. 10; 7% (6/83) on Friday, Sept. 11; 3% (3/115) on Saturday, Sept. 12; 4% (2/45) on Sunday, Sept. 13; 8% (6/75) on Monday, Sept. 14; 6% (13/234) on Tuesday, Sept. 15; 3% (6/178) on Wednesday, Sept. 16; 25% (69/280) on Thursday, Sept. 17; and 7% (9/123) on Friday, Sept. 18.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 25,994 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS.

Of the 21,608 tests for the actual virus, 9.6% have been positive. Of the 4,386 serology tests, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 7.1% have returned positive.

Statewide on Sunday, Sept. 20, AZDHS was reporting nine new deaths from complications of COVID-19, and 469 new cases from 11,528 tests for a positivity rate of 4%. More than 214,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 5,476 have died.

Nationwide, John Hopkins University was reporting nearly 6.8 million confirmed cases and 199,352 deaths on Sunday, Sept. 20. The U.S. has experienced about one-fifth of all COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

Face masks are required for anyone age 6 or older to enter a business in the City of Kingman through at least Tuesday, Oct. 20.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a mask in public to protect others when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.