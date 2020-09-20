Obituary / Frankie Paul Chapman

Frankie Paul Chapman, age 65, of Mesa, Arizona, had overcome immense obstacles during his lifetime. However, Covid-19 proved to be an obstacle he couldn’t overcome and he succumbed to the virus on July 12, 2020.

Born Aug. 24, 1954, in Kingman, Arizona, Frank lived with cerebral palsy from the time he was three months old. He had partial paralysis of both legs and had to use a walker or wheelchair to move about.

Although his parents, Fern and Emmett Chapman, were told by doctors he would never attend school, Frank proved them wrong. He attended all 12 grades with the same group of students who just considered Frank “one of us.” His classmates looked out for Frank and, while attending Kingman High School, it was common to see a couple of football players hauling Frank and his walker or chair up and down the flights of stairs to get to class. A senior yearbook picture captures the admiration of his classmates and friends. It pictures Frank moving down the hallway using his walker with the caption, “Determination: Frank Chapman!” That yearbook, the Hualapai ‘73, would be dedicated to Frank’s mother who always worked at the schools to be nearby and who had become a cherished friend and mentor to her son’s classmates.

Frank would tell you his independence and drive were inspired by his mother and, later, his stepmother, Fayne. He was 22 when his mother passed away. It was the next year when his stepmother put him in touch with a therapist and gave him hope to pursue his talents and abilities. She also directed him to Arizona State University. Frank attended classes via his wheelchair and in December 1983 graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in General Business Administration. In November 1984 Frank worked at the Tempe Center for the Handicapped. He would ride in his wheelchair for 45 minutes each way to and from this job as it was the only mode of transportation he believed to be available to him at the time.

Besides his education, Frank had a background in purchasing, bookkeeping and accounting plus extensive electronics training and computer skills. Although interviewing for several major companies in Arizona, the avenues of opportunity were laden with prejudice and false hope. In the summer of 1985 he decided to give civil service a try. A mix-up with the paperwork prompted Frank to give then Rep. John McCain, R-Ariz., a call. The representative was co-sponsoring legislation, H.R. 2030, that would greatly improve the prospects of employment for the disabled or handicapped. Rep. McCain took an interest in Frank’s case and the two met.

Always the optimist, Frank never considered himself handicapped. He would tell you that he saw no difference in himself and the fool next door, referring to no one in particular. He once said, “I don’t even see my walker. It’s just a part of me, like my clothes. Now I just need to impress the world outside that the walker’s not really there.” On the bottom of his resume he wrote, “I have found that being handicapped only serves to strengthen my desire to achieve those tasks either assigned me or that I personally set out to do.”

Frank lived life to the fullest and was on the go as much as possible. In fact, his wheelchair had a hard time keeping up with him. He was a licensed amateur radio operator and had passed the third and most challenging test there is for licensing. Also an avid sports fan, he and his dad attended many games of baseball, basketball and football. He especially loved football which he always said he wanted to play. Frank had a marvelous sense of humor and was a fan of The Three Stooges. He also loved the arts and had season tickets to ASU’s theatre productions at Gammage Auditorium. Frank looked forward to the state fair every year, especially the food. If you really wanted to have good conversations with him, talk about music and bands. His depth of knowledge was vast and he liked all genres, from the Christian rock band Thousand Foot Crutch to the Top 40 hits of today. He attended many concerts and loved to tell the story about seeing The Doobie Brothers as an unknown backup band when they first came on the scene.

Frank was an angel sent by God to demonstrate what real courage and determination look like. Oh, to have one more conversation with Frank now free from all earthly limitations. Be at peace Frankie Paul. You’re with your mom and dad again. You did more than most able-bodied men do in their lives and touched the hearts and souls of more than you’ll ever know. You served as inspiration for us mere mortals and made us all more compassionate and understanding of those with disabilities.

Frank is survived by his three sisters, Hazel Campbell (Ernie), Ann Alquist, and Daisy Bridges (Leo), as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins whom he adored. Services are pending.