Obituary / Gracie Holmes (Alvarez)
Gracie Holmes (Alvarez) was born in Mexico, on March 8, 1935. She was one of eight children.
She came to the United States in the 1950s along with some of her siblings to pursue the American Dream of a better life.
She worked in restaurants in the Kingman area including City Café and The Holiday House, and she helped manage and run The Jade Restaurant, with her first husband. Gracia (Gracie) was said to have managed The Jade with an iron fist, as one patron described.
The Jade restaurant was a popular stop for many famous Hollywood actors and entertainers on their way to and from Las Vegas.
One of the more popular actor/comedians that she most spoke of was Red Fox.
After her divorce, she remarried to Wheeler Holmes of Florence, Arizona. She then became a housewife and mother to a beautiful daughter and stepdaughter. She was well known for her cooking and love of gardening. She had a laugh that could make anyone smile.
On July 31 at the age of 85, she lost her battle with Covid. She is and will forever be loved and missed greatly. Memorial services will be held at the Elks Lodge, 900 Gates Ave., #468, Kingman, Arizona on Oct. 10, 2020.
- California woman dies days after going under at Lake Havasu
- Kingman man guilty on all counts in the murder of real estate agent
- Face mask decision goes to Kingman City Council on Tuesday, Sept. 15
- Golden Valley motorcycle operator killed in collision
- One Day at a Time: Ailish Merch, 15, of Kingman is battling cancer
- Mohave County issues 13 building permits
- Mohave County announces 19 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths
- Kingman mask proclamation will be re-evaluated in October
- Kingman Unified School District continues to experience staffing challenges
- 2 more Mohave County residents die of COVID-19
- Kingman man guilty on all counts in the murder of real estate agent
- California woman dies days after going under at Lake Havasu
- Survivors’ stories: These Mohave County residents had the virus and shared their stories
- Flash flood watch issued for Kingman through Aug. 30
- 10 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed by the Mohave County Department
- Face mask decision goes to Kingman City Council on Tuesday, Sept. 15
- Mohave County hits benchmark to allow gyms, theaters and bars with dine-in food service to reopen
- Kingman Mayor Jen Miles extends face-covering proclamation through 2020
- Public takes Mohave County Supervisors to task over COVID-19
- Supervisors discuss enforcement of state COVID-19 rules
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: