Another Mohave County resident dies from COVID-19 as nationwide death toll hits 200K

KINGMAN – Another 21 new cases of COVID-19 and the death of a resident in the Bullhead City medical service area from complications of the virus were reported by the Mohave County Department of Public Health the evening of Monday, Sept. 21.

The deceased is an adult in the 80-89 age range, and the death raises the toll from the virus in the county to 212. Nationwide, the death toll rose above the 200,000 mark, according to John Hopkins University.

Just one of the new Mohave County cases was in the sprawling Kingman medical service area.

The individual is an adult in the 60-69 age range and the case is under investigation, the county reported.

There were also eight new cases in the Lake Havasu City area, six in the Bullhead City area, and six in the communities in the Arizona Strip. The county reported just one case over the weekend, an adult in the 50-59 age range from Bullhead City who is hospitalized with complications from the virus.

County health officials have now recorded 3,794 cases since the first case was reported on March 24, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has logged 3,914 cases in the county. The county has counted 212 deaths, while AZDHS reports 223.

Bullhead City has suffered the most of the county’s medical service areas with 92 deaths, followed by Kingman with 67 and Lake Havasu City with 53.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county website on Tuesday, Sept. 22 was listing 1,105 confirmed cases for Lake Havasu City, 1,098 for Bullhead City, 500 for Kingman, 341 for Fort Mohave, 223 for Mohave Valley, 103 for Golden Valley, 84 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield and 52 described only as “other cities.”

Another 280 cases are listed as “tribal or city not provided.”

The average age of death of a COVID-19 victim in the county is 76.1 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.8 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 6%, meaning three out of every 50 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 1.8% of the county’s population has been infected. A majority of the county residents infected – 53% – are age 49 or younger.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,989 residents have recovered from the virus, and 569 have been hospitalized, according to the county’s website.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Monday, Sept. 21, there were 19 new cases of the virus in the county from 262 tests for a positivity rate of 7%.

The positivity rate was 4% (2/45) on Sunday, Sept. 13; 8% (6/75) on Monday, Sept. 14; 6% (13/234) on Tuesday, Sept. 15; 3% (6/178) on Wednesday, Sept. 16; 25% (69/280) on Thursday, Sept. 17; 7% (9/123) on Friday, Sept. 18; and less than 1% (1/137) on Saturday, Sept. 19. There were no new cases on Sunday, Sept. 20.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 26,353 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS.

Of the 21,950 tests for the actual virus, 9.6% have been positive. Of the 4,403 serology tests, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 7.1% have returned positive.

Statewide on Tuesday, Sept. 22, AZDHS was reporting 20 new deaths from complications of COVID-19, and 595 new cases from 10,226 tests for a positivity rate of 6%. Nearly 215,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 5,498 have died.

Nationwide, John Hopkins University was reporting nearly 6.9 million confirmed cases and 200,005 deaths on Tuesday, Sept. 22. The U.S. has experienced more than one-fifth of all COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

Face masks are required for anyone age 6 or older to enter a business in the City of Kingman through at least Tuesday, Oct. 20.

To curtail the spread of the coronavirus, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a mask in public to protect others when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.