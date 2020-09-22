Dr. Michael Jerman joins Kingman Cardiovascular Associates

KINGMAN – Dr. Michael Jerman has joined the Kingman Regional Medical Center medical staff after practicing in Tucson and Mesa for 27 years and five years, respectively.

KRMC wrote in a news release that Jerman is adept in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular disorders including congestive heart failure, hypertension, heart rhythm disturbances, disease of the heart valves and generalized vascular disease. He uses devices such as catheters to clear blockages in the vessels of the heart with minimal invasion. He is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine in internal medicine, cardiovascular disease and interventional cardiology.

Before medical school Jerman worked as a ranger, drove a delivery truck and taught public school.

He earned his doctorate from the University of Arizona College of Medicine, and completed residency training at the University of Iowa, graduating at the top of his class.

For his work in the cardiovascular intensive care unit, Jerman received the Ernest O. Theilen Award, recognizing “devotion to patient needs, concern for human dignity, humility, and [...] exceptional skills in the care of the sick.”

The award turned his focus to cardiology, which became his passion. He went on to complete a residency in cardiovascular disease at Harbor – UCLA Medical Center in Torrance, California. He completed two additional fellowships with University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

Preventive health care is central to Dr. Jerman’s approach. With recent medical advancement, coronary artery disease is identifiable in its early stages, the hospital wrote.

“It is no longer necessary to wait for a catastrophe or a life-threatening event in order to be identified as a patient in need,” Jerman said in the release. “True prevention is achievable.” Jerman is seeing patients at Kingman Cardiovascular Associates. For more information, call 928-681-8724.

Information provided by KRMC