Judge mulls giving more time to count Navajo Nation ballots
PHOENIX - A U.S. district judge is mulling whether to order officials to count mail-in ballots up to 10 extra days after election day for Navajo Nation members who live on the tribe’s reservation in Arizona and whose ballots are postmarked by the close of voting on Nov. 3.
A lawyer representing six Navajo Nation members said at a court hearing Tuesday that mail service on the reservation is much slower and less accessible than other parts of the state.
Thuse, he argued, Arizona’s requirement that ballots be turned in to authorities by 7 p.m. on election night would serve to disenfranchise members of the tribe.
Secretary of State Katie Hobbs’ office urged U.S. District Judge Murray Snow to reject the request, saying those who filed the legal challenge haven’t explained why they can’t meet the existing deadline and adding that creating a rule for only Navajo Nation members would cause confusion among other voters.
The lawsuit said people who aren’t Native American and live in affluent communities such as Scottsdale would have 25 days to cast and return their mail-in ballots, while Navajo Nation members would have only 15 days, given the slower speed of mail delivery on the Navajo reservation.
“Native American voters don’t have the same opportunity to vote by mail that other voters in Arizona have,” said attorney Chris McClure, who represents the tribal members who filed the lawsuit.
Hobbs’ office said the challengers imply that the reservation’s geographic and social-economic features will likely result in tribal members having fewer days to return their ballots, but they are merely speculating.
“They are not able to show an injury in fact,” said Anuradha Sivaram, an attorney representing the secretary of state’s office.
The secretary of state’s office said it has published a guide for Native American voters and has received $1.5 million in funding to increase access to early voting and ballot drop-off options in tribal and rural communities.
The lawsuit comes amid concerns that the U.S. Postal Service will not be able to properly handle a crush of Americans voting by mail. It seeks a Nov. 13 deadline for counting votes cast by Navajo Nation members who live on the reservation in Arizona.
Last week, Snow denied a request by request by President Donald Trump’s campaign to argue against the lawsuit.
The Trump campaign and various local and national Republican Party entities argued that they couldn't count on Hobbs, who is a Democrat, to represent their interests in the case.
- California woman dies days after going under at Lake Havasu
- Mohave County Supervisors entertain ending COVID-19 emergency declaration
- Kingman man guilty on all counts in the murder of real estate agent
- Golden Valley motorcycle operator killed in collision
- Weather Service: Chance of rain Monday in Kingman area
- Mohave County Sheriff’s Office: Detectives locate $3.9 million worth of methamphetamine during traffic stop
- Mohave County announces 19 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths
- Kingman mask proclamation will be re-evaluated in October
- Kingman Unified School District continues to experience staffing challenges
- Bullhead City resident dies of COVID-19 as Mohave County reports 13 new cases
- Kingman man guilty on all counts in the murder of real estate agent
- California woman dies days after going under at Lake Havasu
- Survivors’ stories: These Mohave County residents had the virus and shared their stories
- Flash flood watch issued for Kingman through Aug. 30
- 10 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed by the Mohave County Department
- Face mask decision goes to Kingman City Council on Tuesday, Sept. 15
- Mohave County Supervisors entertain ending COVID-19 emergency declaration
- Mohave County hits benchmark to allow gyms, theaters and bars with dine-in food service to reopen
- Kingman Mayor Jen Miles extends face-covering proclamation through 2020
- Public takes Mohave County Supervisors to task over COVID-19
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: