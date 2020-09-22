OFFERS
Kingman Elks Lodge collecting for veterans

Kingman Elks Lodge 468 is accepting donations for veterans. (Photo by Travis Rains/Kingman Miner)

Originally Published: September 22, 2020 6:18 p.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman Elks Lodge 468, located at 900 Gates Ave., is seeking a variety of items and cash donations to benefit the veterans home in Prescott, where many veterans from the Kingman area live. Beneficiaries also include the Homeless Veterans Program, the Elks Lodge wrote in a news release.

All items must be new and unused, and cash donations are also being sought. A collection box for cash will be in the social quarters at the Elks Lodge.

The Elks office will be open to accept donated items from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays until Nov. 1.

Needed items include the following new clothing for men and women:

– Socks (male, various sizes)

– T-shirts (male and female, various sizes)

– Jeans/Dockers (male and female, all sizes)

– Underwear (male and female)

– Short-sleeve shirts

– Athletic shoes (various sizes)

– Hats and belts

– Light rain jackets

– Business clothes for work interviews

– Collared shirts (male and female)

– Game books (word find, crossword, etc.)

– Umbrellas

– Black, oil-resistant/slip-resistant shoes

Recreational therapy needs include:

– New or used softball gloves

– Acoustic guitars for patient use

– Fishing reels (closed Zebco 33s)

– Gift cards for groceries for nursing homes – Fry’s/ Safeway

– Gift card (Harkins Movie Theater)

– I-tunes cards for speech therapies

– Backpacks-day packs for hiking programs

– Crafts/models (wooden or plastic)

Personal care and items needed for the Homeless Veterans Program include:

– Food vouchers (gift certificates $10-$20) from grocery store or fast food restaurants.

– Disposable razors

– Roll-on or spray deodorant

– Shaving cream; combs and brushes

– Forever Stamps from the U.S. Post Office

– Pencils and pens

– 3-in-1 body wash

– Healthy packaged snacks (nuts, fruit bars, etc.)

– Cases of bottled water, coffee, creamer, sugar, stir sticks and cups for drop-in center

– Backpacks

– Rain ponchos or slickers

– Flashlights or headlamps

– Umbrellas/tents

– Laundry detergent (personal size to carry)

– Plastic accordion files for vets to keep documents

– Sleeping bags

– Pocket calendars

Food and drink items that are needed include:

– Cases of bottled water, coffee, creamer, sugar, stir sticks and disposable cups for the veterans drop-in center.

Other needs include donations for wheelchairs and blankets, picnic tables and benches.

Information provided by Kingman Elks Lodge 468

