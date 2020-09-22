Letter | Summer and spring were pandemic ‘dress rehearsals’

Just because residents did not get tested months after the virus has spread throughout our communities is no reason to end the COVID-19 status.



Doing so will only make it harder to reinstate tests, tracing, infection counts, reports, etc., in a month or two when the seasonal flu and COVID-19 collide.

Folks, this past spring and summer were only a dress rehearsal for what is on the horizon this fall and winter. Let’s be proactive now , so we don’t need to be reactive in the coming months.

Keep the declaration in place.

Ruthann Petersen

Bullhead City