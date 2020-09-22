OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Sept. 23
Weather  66.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Letter | Summer and spring were pandemic ‘dress rehearsals’

Originally Published: September 22, 2020 5:16 p.m.

Just because residents did not get tested months after the virus has spread throughout our communities is no reason to end the COVID-19 status.

Doing so will only make it harder to reinstate tests, tracing, infection counts, reports, etc., in a month or two when the seasonal flu and COVID-19 collide.

Folks, this past spring and summer were only a dress rehearsal for what is on the horizon this fall and winter. Let’s be proactive now , so we don’t need to be reactive in the coming months.

Keep the declaration in place.

Ruthann Petersen

Bullhead City

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Kingman Regional Medical Center launches research study of COVID-19 spread
Mohave County records 66 COVID-19 cases in a single day
Mohave County reports 22 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Survivors' stories: COVID-19 doesn’t pick and choose: These Mohave County residents had the virus and shared their stories
7 more Mohave County residents succumb to COVID-19
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State