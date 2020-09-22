Letter | Thanks, lady
On Friday. Sept. 18 a neighbor was providing a ride to Kingman Regional Medical Center for a medical procedure. Upon reaching Kingman, she needed to use the restroom. She stopped at Woody’s Chevron on the corner of Sycamore and Stockton Hill Road.
She drove me to KRMC, dropped me off, and since she had a few hours to wait, decided to read her book. About one hour later she wondered where her purse was? Not with her; not in the car. She drove back to the only other place we stopped, Woody’s Chevron.
As she walked through the door, the man and woman behind the counter held up the purse with cheers! A lady brought it to them, having found it in the restroom. Everything remained intact in the purse – cash, cards, everything.
Thank you to the lady who found the purse, and thank you to the two behind the counter for safeguarding it. Kingman proved there are great people in the world.
Terry L Ursini
Laughlin
