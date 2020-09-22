Mohave Community College nursing student selected as 2020 Leaders of Promise Scholar
KINGMAN – Mohave Community College student Andrew Gutierrez has been selected as a 2020 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholar.
Gutierrez is a full-time nursing student and has been attending MCC since 2017, the college wrote in a news release.
He also works full-time at Western Arizona Medical Center as a pharmacy technician, and is a front desk clerk at Bullhead Health Club as well as a certified Zumba instructor.
The Leaders of Promise Scholarship, sponsored by the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation, recognizes 200 Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society members with awards totaling $200,000.
Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholars are selected based on outstanding academic achievement and demonstrated leadership potential. In addition to the honor of being a Leader of Promise, Gutierrez will receive a $1,000 scholarship, the news release noted.
Gutierrez said he decided to join the medical field because he realized after working in the hospital he wanted to do more for patients, and the nursing side gained his interest.
“As a career, nursing kind of hit me and really make me think about how much I would love to do that,” Gutierrez said.
After graduating from Mohave High School he took a semester off and started working, but eventually he decided to start going back to school.
He said he enjoys attending MCC because the classes work well with his full-time work schedule.
Although he is just starting his first semester of nursing classes, he said he looks forward to when he gets to work clinicals, which are supervised interactions with patients at local health care facilities.
Gutierrez is part of the Student Nursing Organization and Phi Theta Kappa-Bullhead City chapter.
MCC is now registering students for classes that are eight-weeks long and begin on Oct. 19. Registration for spring semester classes begins in mid-October.
Information provided by MCC
